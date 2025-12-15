Advanced Materials Market to Double in Size by 2035 as Demand Surges

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Materials Market Till 2035, Distribution by Type of Material, Application, Company Size, Business Model, End User, Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global advanced materials market size is poised for significant growth, expanding from USD 134.88 billion today to USD 275.41 billion by 2035, supported by a CAGR of 6.70% during the forecast period. This increase is driven by a rising preference for sustainable, energy-efficient, and corrosion-resistant materials across various industries. Advanced materials, engineered for improved characteristics and performance, find application in sectors such as electronics, photonics, and magnetics. The transition towards electric vehicles has intensified the demand for advanced polymers and composites. These materials are also integral to reducing the weight of aircraft and automobiles, thereby enhancing fuel efficiency and performance. Advanced polymers, including bio-based and medical variants, showcase excellent biocompatibility, ideal for medical device and implant fabrication.

Industrial leaders are increasingly focusing on research in advanced materials, leveraging nanotechnologies to enhance material efficiency, durability, and weight attributes. Government and defense sectors also show significant interest in nanomaterials. Given the diverse industrial applications, the advanced materials market is set for remarkable growth during the forecast period.

Advanced Materials Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of Material

The market is divided by material type into polymers, metals & alloys, glasses, composites, and ceramics. The polymers and composites segment holds the lion's share, driven by strong demand from the automotive and aerospace industries. Ceramic materials are projected to witness substantial growth due to increasing healthcare sector demand for medical devices.

Market Share by Application

Applications comprise medical devices, automotive, aerospace, electronics, power, and industrial uses. Currently, the automotive and aerospace sectors capture a significant portion, with advanced materials being crucial for lightweight, heat-resistant vehicle and aircraft components. These materials reduce fuel consumption and enhance performance.

Market Share by Company Size

The market is segmented by company size into large enterprises and SMEs, with large enterprises holding the majority share. This is credited to their extensive product offerings and substantial market investments.

Market Share by End User

By end user, the industry segments into automotive, aerospace, marine, electric, healthcare, paints & coatings, oil & gas, and defense. The automotive sector is dominant due to the shift towards electric vehicles and demand for lightweight materials like polymers and composites. However, the healthcare segment will likely see higher CAGR growth, driven by advanced material applications in medical implants and devices.

Market Share by Geographical Regions

Geographically, the segmentation includes North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, MENA, and other regions. North America leads the market due to automakers' focus on advanced materials for performance and fuel efficiency improvements. Conversely, the Asia-Pacific region is poised for higher growth rates due to burgeoning electronics and electric vehicle demand.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the current and future size of the advanced materials market?

Which companies dominate the market landscape?

What factors will drive or hinder market evolution?

How is the market opportunity distributed across segments?

Reasons to Buy this Report:

A thorough market analysis highlights revenue projections and enables informed strategic decisions for market positioning.

Stakeholders gain critical insights into competitive dynamics and market trends.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 158 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $134.88 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $275.41 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

3A Composites Holding AG

3M Company

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Applied Materials

Applied Nanotech Holdings

BASF SE

Cytech Products

Cambridge Display Technology

CPS Technologies Corporation

CNANO Technology

DowDuPont

Hanwha Group

Hexcel Corporation

Kyocera Corporation

Morgan Advanced Materials

Materion Corporation

Momentive Performance Materials

PyroGenesis Canada

Showa Denko

Wacker Chemie AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u7gjae

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment