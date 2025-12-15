AC Drives Market to Surpass USD 35.70 Billion by 2032, Driven by Automation and Energy Efficiency Trends

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AC Drives Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





AC drives are at the forefront of energy management and process automation innovation in both industrial and commercial settings. Driven by regulatory mandates and digital transformation, modern AC drive technologies provide enhanced operational precision, sustainability, and system reliability-crucial aspects for maintaining organizational competitiveness.

The AC Drives Market experienced growth from USD 19.76 billion in 2024 to USD 21.28 billion in 2025. Positioned for continued expansion, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.67%, reaching USD 35.70 billion by 2032. This growth is fueled by increasing investments in automation, enhanced energy efficiency standards, and the widespread adoption of intelligent motor control solutions across diverse sectors.

Scope & Segmentation

This comprehensive report offers a detailed analysis of the global AC drives industry, examining its range and technological advancements across various domains. It covers multiple segments and regions:

Voltage Types: Low voltage and medium voltage solutions supporting various motor capacities

Low voltage and medium voltage solutions supporting various motor capacities Phase Categories: Single phase and three phase drives for specific power and application needs

Single phase and three phase drives for specific power and application needs End Use Industries: Commercial, industrial, and residential sectors with unique operational requirements

Commercial, industrial, and residential sectors with unique operational requirements Sales Channels: Direct supply and distribution channels for customized and standard offerings

Direct supply and distribution channels for customized and standard offerings Power Ranges: Ranging from 0 to 75 kilowatt, 75 to 375 kilowatt, and over 375 kilowatt for diverse machinery and infrastructure applications

Ranging from 0 to 75 kilowatt, 75 to 375 kilowatt, and over 375 kilowatt for diverse machinery and infrastructure applications Control Methods: Servo, variable frequency, and vector drives tailored for various motor control needs

Servo, variable frequency, and vector drives tailored for various motor control needs Speed Ranges: Applications from 0 to 500 RPM, 500 to 1500 RPM, and over 1500 RPM

Applications from 0 to 500 RPM, 500 to 1500 RPM, and over 1500 RPM Geographic Regions: Including the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific, with coverage of specific countries such as the United States, China, Germany, and India among others

Including the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific, with coverage of specific countries such as the United States, China, Germany, and India among others Key Companies: Leading players such as ABB Ltd., Danfoss A/S, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., and others

Key Takeaways: Strategic Insights for Senior Decision-Makers

Digital integration is revolutionizing AC drives into essential components of predictive maintenance and smart manufacturing ecosystems.

Product differentiation increasingly focuses on connectivity, real-time analytics, and integration with enterprise platforms, moving value from hardware-centric to comprehensive solutions.

Regional dynamics necessitate adaptable strategies tailored to infrastructure development, regulatory conditions, and varied consumer expectations, particularly in rapidly industrializing markets.

Sustainability goals, such as decarbonization and energy reporting, are boosting demand for efficient, flexible, and service-oriented AC drive solutions.

Collaborative development with control system providers, integrators, and OEMs enables customer-focused innovation and faster deployment cycles.

Why This Report Matters

Empowers leaders to synchronize investments with emerging technologies, shifting regulations, and evolving market dynamics within the AC drives domain.

Facilitates risk assessment, enhances supply chain resilience, and informs strategic market entry or expansion decisions.

Offers actionable insights for C-suite executives and procurement teams on optimizing product portfolios and operational frameworks.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $21.28 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $35.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured



The companies profiled in this AC Drives market report include:

ABB Ltd.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd.

Danfoss A/S

Dart Controls, Inc

Delta Electronics, Inc.

ElectroCraft, Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Finish Thompson Inc.

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Harmonic Drive LLC

Hiconics Drive Technology Co. Ltd

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International PLC

Kirloskar Electric Company

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nidec Corporation

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xe5b2s

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment