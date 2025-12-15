   Geely STARRAY EM-i Sets the New GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title in Australia     

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geely Auto officially announced that its global plug-in hybrid model, the Geely STARRAY EM-i (also known as Geely EX5 EM-i in some markets), has successfully set a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title. In a rigorous challenge concluded from 9th December to 10th December 2025, the model achieved the title for the “Lowest fuel consumption driving the Sydney–Melbourne Coastal Drive by a plug-in hybrid powered production SUV”. This achievement established Geely Auto’s EM-i Super Hybrid Technology as an industry benchmark for energy efficiency and long-range performance.



The challenge vehicle, Geely STARRAY EM-i 29.8kwh Long Range, finished the 1056 km with a verified fuel consumption of 3.83 L/100km, significantly undercutting the NEDC data of 4.4 L/100 km. Built on Geely Auto’s independently developed GEA architecture and EM-i Super Hybrid Technology, the model features a high-efficiency 1.5L internal combustion engine paired with an 11-in-1 E-Drive System. This combination allows the vehicle to switch seamlessly between pure electric, pure engine, and hybrid modes, perfectly balancing low energy consumption with extended range. The EM-i Super Hybrid achieves extreme energy savings through a dedicated high-thermal-efficiency engine, an extremely efficient hybrid electric drive, intelligent energy management strategies, and an ultra-low drag aerodynamic design.





The record-breaking journey represents a "metropolitan travel route", taking place along the iconic coastal route from Sydney to Melbourne that covers a total distance of approximately 1,000 kilometers. This route was specifically chosen to reflect real-world and sophisticated driving scenarios rather than a closed-road test. Under the strict supervision of official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ adjudicators, the Geely STARRAY EM-i navigated complex terrain, including coastal plains, undulating hills, and urban congestion, all while battling the early summer heat of the Australian coast.





"The primary purpose of this challenge is to demonstrate the practical user benefits of EM-i Super Hybrid technology," said Dong Wan, Director of the Energy Control Department from Geely Research Institute. "We selected this route to test the vehicle’s performance in everyday user scenarios. The result proves that Geely Auto's EM-i Super Hybrid Engine achieves world-record-level energy efficiency."





The Geely STARRAY EM-i is a testament to Geely’s mission to create high-quality, intelligent vehicles for a global audience. Developed from the ground up as a global vehicle, it excels not only in efficiency but also in safety, space, and comfort. Since its debut, the model has garnered strong market reception, achieving a cumulative global sales volume of 114185 units as of the end of November 2025. It has successfully launched in key international markets—including Australia, Italy, Mexico, South Africa, and Indonesia – quickly establishing itself as one of the most often mentioned names in its segment.

Following its success in the challenge, the Geely STARRAY EM-i continues its global rollout, bringing this world-record-breaking hybrid technology to more consumers in markets worldwide. The successful challenge in Australia further solidifies the model's adaptability and Geely's commitment to providing efficient, eco-friendly mobility solutions for everyone.

About Geely Auto Group

Geely Auto Group is a leading automobile manufacturer based in Hangzhou, China and was founded in 1997 as a subsidiary unit of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (ZGH). The Group manages several leading brands, including Geely Auto, Lynk & Co, and Zeekr. Geely Auto Group is also the global strategic partner of Malaysian national automaker PROTON.

The Group employs more than 50,000 people and operates 12 plants and 5 global R&D centers in Hangzhou, Ningbo, Gothenburg, Coventry, and Frankfurt. The Group also boasts 5 global design studios in Shanghai, Ningbo, Gothenburg, Milan, and Coventry, respectively with over 1000 employees. Geely Automobile Holdings, a subsidiary company holding controlling stakes in Geely Auto, Lynk & Co, and Zeekr, has been listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange since 2005.

In 2024, the brands under Geely Auto Group management sold over 2.17 million units, marking a 32% year-on-year increase.

