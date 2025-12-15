To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

15. december 2025

New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2025

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2025, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 13H, 22H og 32H are stated below.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2025 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

ISIN



Series Currency Coupon Maturity IT/RF* DK0009552218 13H DKK 1% 01-07-2031 RF





ISIN



Series Currency Bond type Maturity IT/RF* DK0009552481 32H SEK Stibor3 + interest rate spread 01-04-2029 RF DK0009552564 22H DKK Cibor6 + interest rate spread 01-07-2034 RF DK0009552648 32H DKK Cita6 + interest rate spread 01-07-2029 RF DK0009552721 32H DKK Cita6 + interest rate spread 01-07-2029 RF DK0009552804 32H DKK Cita6 + 0.55% 01-07-2029 RF

* Interest- and refinancing Trigger (IT) / Refinancing Trigger (RF).

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

