New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2025

 | Source: Nykredit Realkredit A/S Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To                Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

15. december 2025        

New Final Bond Terms for Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2025

In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2025, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.

The Final Bond Terms for series 13H, 22H og 32H are stated below.

Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 8 May 2025 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

ISIN

SeriesCurrencyCouponMaturityIT/RF*
DK000955221813HDKK1%01-07-2031RF


ISIN

SeriesCurrencyBond typeMaturityIT/RF*
DK000955248132HSEKStibor3 + interest rate spread01-04-2029RF
DK000955256422HDKKCibor6 + interest rate spread01-07-2034RF
DK000955264832HDKKCita6 + interest rate spread01-07-2029RF
DK000955272132HDKKCita6 + interest rate spread01-07-2029RF
DK000955280432HDKKCita6 + 0.55%01-07-2029RF

* Interest- and refinancing Trigger (IT) / Refinancing Trigger (RF).

Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.

Attachment


Attachments

Samlet_UK

Recommended Reading