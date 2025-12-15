Medical Weight Loss Expert Patty Schultz Shares What to Expect from a Personalized Plan in HelloNation

PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What makes a personalized weight loss plan different from other approaches? In HelloNation , Patty Schultz of CA Physicians Group in Pasadena, California, explains how tailoring a program to an individual’s health profile, lifestyle, and goals can lead to sustainable weight loss and improved overall health. She emphasizes that this method moves beyond quick fixes and focuses on creating a plan that works for the whole person.

Schultz explains that a personalized weight loss plan begins with a thorough assessment. This includes a review of medical history, current medications, and any existing health conditions. Blood work or other screenings may be used to identify factors such as blood sugar levels, cholesterol, or hormonal imbalances that could affect weight. This careful evaluation ensures that the plan addresses underlying issues and supports safe, effective progress.

From there, eating habits are examined in detail. Schultz notes that this goes beyond simply counting calories. Professionals look at food quality, meal timing, and patterns that may hinder progress. For example, someone who skips meals may need strategies to create consistency, while another person might benefit from reducing processed foods and increasing nutrient-rich options.

Activity levels and preferences are also key factors. Schultz stresses that exercise recommendations are chosen to fit each person’s abilities, goals, and medical limitations. This could mean structured workouts for some, or low-impact activities such as walking, swimming, or yoga for others. The goal is to create a routine that is both effective and sustainable over the long term.

Behavioral strategies are an important part of the process. These can include stress management techniques, tips for navigating social situations involving food, and habit-building practices that promote consistency. Schultz explains that many plans also incorporate regular check-ins, providing both accountability and an opportunity to make adjustments as needed.

Progress tracking in a personalized plan looks beyond the scale. Schultz emphasizes that improvements in body composition, energy levels, and other health indicators can be just as important as weight changes. This broader view keeps motivation high and reinforces the value of the plan.

One of the biggest advantages of a personalized approach, according to Schultz, is the focus on realistic and achievable goals. These are set based on a patient’s current health and lifestyle, aiming for steady progress rather than rapid results that can lead to burnout or weight regain. This measured approach not only protects overall health but also increases the likelihood of maintaining results.

Safety is also a central benefit. Because the plan is customized, it minimizes risks associated with extreme dieting or overly strenuous exercise programs. For individuals with chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, or joint issues, this tailored method can be especially valuable.

In the long run, Schultz explains, a personalized weight loss plan is about more than hitting a target weight. It is about creating a lifestyle that supports ongoing health and fits seamlessly into daily life. The strategies learned during the process can carry forward long after the program ends, making it easier to maintain healthy habits over time.

Personalized weight loss plans offer a balanced path toward better health that respects your body’s needs and personal goals . This is according to Patty Schultz of CA Physicians Group in Pasadena, California, who provides expert insight into sustainable, customized health strategies in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Patrick McCabe

info@hellonation.com

www.hellonation.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c06d9478-4af0-4da1-b5eb-9f712a8253df