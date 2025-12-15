Collect&Exchange CY Obtains Approval for Cross-border Provision of Digital Assets Services under MiCA Across EU and EEA

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collect&Exchange CY is expanding its regulatory footprint across Europe: starting from December 2 2025, the company is officially authorized to provide crypto-asset services in all EU and EEA countries under the MiCA cross border regime.





The company has already been authorized as a Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) by CySEC in Cyprus. With cross-border provision of services now activated, this authorization is now recognized across the entire European Union, positioning Collect&Exchange CY as a reliable, compliant and fully regulated partner for crypto services across Europe.

MiCA cross-border provision of services enables a CASP licensed in one EU member state to operate in all other member states without additional local permissions. This harmonized regulatory framework strengthens consumer and investor protection and establishes a unified, transparent European market for digital assets.

“MiCA cross-border provision of services is not just a regulatory milestone - it’s a green light for thousands of businesses and individuals across Europe who need a fast, secure and compliant way to work with digital assets,” says Ivelina Shapratilska, Compliance Officer and MLRO of Collect&Exchange CY. - “Collect&Exchange CY is now ready to support clients in every EU and EEA country with seamless crypto-to-fiat operations, international transfers and trusted custody solutions. Our mission is simple: make regulated digital finance accessible, safe and genuinely convenient for everyone who needs practical payment and exchange tools.”

Under the MiCA framework, Collect&Exchange CY is authorized to provide:

- custody and administration of crypto-assets,

- exchange between crypto and fiat currencies,

- crypto-to-crypto exchange,

- transfers of crypto-assets on behalf of clients.

This means that businesses and private clients across Europe can now use Collect&Exchange CY for secure settlements, cross-border payments, supplier payouts, B2B and individuals exchange operations, and fully regulated digital-asset workflows — all within one trusted EU-wide framework.

By operating under a unified European regulatory standard, Collect&Exchange CY offers lower risk, higher transparency and a consistent compliance framework for both private and corporate clients across Europe.

Try C&E CY user-friendly mobile apps:

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/cy/app/collect-exchange/id6753947149

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details

Visit C&E CY Website: https://collectnexchange.cy/

Media Contact:

Contact Person:-Denis Turygin

Email: denis.t@collect-group.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Collect&Exchange CY Ltd. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.



Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ca07f001-0ba4-4815-a089-5c671bd555bc