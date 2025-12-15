$20+ Billion Electric Cordless Lawn & Garden Tools Market Outlook, 2032: Benchmarking Andreas Stihl, Husqvarna, The Toro Co., Techtronic Industries, Briggs & Stratton and Other Key Players

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Cordless Lawn & Garden Tools Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The electric cordless lawn and garden tools market is rapidly transforming landscaping and grounds maintenance for both residential and commercial users, driven by sustainability and evolving technology. Industry leaders recognize the sector's role in shaping modern outdoor practices and are realigning strategies to seize growth opportunities in a dynamic regulatory and consumer environment.

Market Snapshot: Electric Cordless Lawn and Garden Tools

The global electric cordless lawn and garden tools market grew from USD 10.78 billion in 2024 to USD 11.70 billion in 2025. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.66%, the market is projected to reach USD 20.96 billion by 2032. Heightened demand for battery-powered alternatives-fueled by environmental mandates, noise abatement laws, and user preference for convenience-continues to reshape industry priorities and competitive dynamics.

Scope & Segmentation

Product Types: Chainsaws, edgers, grass trimmers, hedge trimmers, riding lawn mowers, walk-behind lawn mowers, zero turn lawn mowers, leaf blowers, leaf vacuums mulchers, and tillers cultivators.

Chainsaws, edgers, grass trimmers, hedge trimmers, riding lawn mowers, walk-behind lawn mowers, zero turn lawn mowers, leaf blowers, leaf vacuums mulchers, and tillers cultivators. End Users: Residential consumers, commercial landscaping firms, and municipal groundskeepers.

Residential consumers, commercial landscaping firms, and municipal groundskeepers. Battery Types: Lithium-ion and nickel-cadmium options, catering to varying price points and performance requirements.

Lithium-ion and nickel-cadmium options, catering to varying price points and performance requirements. Distribution Channels: Direct sales, offline specialty stores, and online retailers.

Direct sales, offline specialty stores, and online retailers. Motor Types: Brushed and brushless technologies for reliability and efficiency.

Brushed and brushless technologies for reliability and efficiency. Battery Voltage: Categories include less than 20V, 20-30V, 30-40V, and above 40V platforms to match diverse power demands.

Categories include less than 20V, 20-30V, 30-40V, and above 40V platforms to match diverse power demands. Battery Capacity: Less than 2Ah, 2-3Ah, 3-5Ah, and above 5Ah, each affecting tool weight and runtime.

Less than 2Ah, 2-3Ah, 3-5Ah, and above 5Ah, each affecting tool weight and runtime. Regions Analyzed: North America (United States, Canada, Mexico), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru), Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Sweden, Poland, Switzerland), Middle East (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, Israel), Africa (South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya), and Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan).

Key Takeaways for Decision-Makers

Ongoing advancements in battery chemistry and motor design support sustained growth by delivering tools that compete with or exceed traditional power equipment in both output and efficiency.

Integration of digital features-such as smart battery monitoring and tool connectivity-continues to influence consumer purchasing decisions and enable new recurring revenue models for manufacturers.

Commercial landscaping organizations are prioritizing electric fleet upgrades to comply with stricter environmental and noise regulations, particularly in urban and suburban markets.

Varied regional regulations, climate challenges, and local consumer expectations require tailored product portfolios and adaptive distribution strategies for successful market penetration.

Leading manufacturers pursue standardized battery ecosystems and modular tool platforms to build brand loyalty while addressing the specific needs of both entry-level and professional users.

Aftermarket services-including extended warranties and fleet management support-play a critical role in influencing customer retention and long-term profitability.

Why This Report Matters

Provides in-depth intelligence on technology trends, segmentation, and evolving regulatory landscapes in the electric cordless lawn and garden tools market.

Enables decision-makers to benchmark against key players and develop resilient go-to-market and supply chain strategies in response to trade and environmental pressures.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $11.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $20.96 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Global

Market Insights



Rapid adoption of high-voltage battery platforms enabling extended runtime for professional landscapers

Integration of IoT and smart app connectivity for remote scheduling and performance monitoring of tools

Emergence of modular battery service models offering subscription and battery recycling programs to reduce waste

Shift from brushed to brushless motor technology delivering higher efficiency and longer tool lifespan

Development of rapid charging solutions achieving 80 percent battery capacity in under 30 minutes for minimal downtime

Design innovations prioritizing lightweight materials and ergonomic handles for reduced operator fatigue during extended use

Focus on cross-platform battery compatibility across tool ecosystems to simplify inventory and lower consumer costs

The companies profiled in this Electric Cordless Lawn & Garden Tools market report include:

Andreas Stihl AG & Co. KG

Husqvarna AB

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Makita Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

The Toro Company

Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

Einhell Germany AG

Positec Tool Corporation

Briggs & Stratton LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rky6sh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment