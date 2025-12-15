Global Mobile POS Device Market Poised for 9.97% CAGR Growth, Set to Reach $116.47 Billion by 2032

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile POS Device Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The mobile POS device market is revolutionizing payment processes for organizations, offering solutions that ensure secure transactions, increase operational agility, and facilitate digital transformation. As enterprises adapt to changing customer expectations and dynamic commercial environments, mobile POS platforms have become crucial for maintaining efficiency.

Market Snapshot: Mobile POS Device Market

The global mobile POS device market is projected to grow from USD 54.42 billion in 2024 to USD 116.47 billion by 2032, with a projected CAGR of 9.97%. Industries such as retail, healthcare, transportation, and hospitality are increasingly adopting these devices to optimize payment operations. Strategic collaborations between technology vendors and end users are enhancing secure payment systems. Enterprise leaders are integrating mobile POS solutions with digital commerce strategies to boost operational performance and meet regulatory and competitive demands.

Scope & Segmentation

This comprehensive report is designed for decision-makers, offering detailed insights into the market drivers, challenges, and emerging trends influencing global adoption of mobile POS systems. The segmentation insights are crucial for strategic planning:

Payment Types: Covers contactless cards, magnetic stripe, MST, NFC, EMV, and QR code payments, providing organizations the flexibility to cater to diverse consumer preferences while prioritizing payment security.

Covers contactless cards, magnetic stripe, MST, NFC, EMV, and QR code payments, providing organizations the flexibility to cater to diverse consumer preferences while prioritizing payment security. End Users: Encompasses clinics, pharmacies, hospitality venues, retail stores, and transportation providers, each employing customized mobile POS systems to streamline operations and comply with industry-specific regulations.

Encompasses clinics, pharmacies, hospitality venues, retail stores, and transportation providers, each employing customized mobile POS systems to streamline operations and comply with industry-specific regulations. Connectivity: Includes Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and cellular network integration, offering mobile POS systems the capability for real-time transactions and enhanced reliability in different operational contexts.

Includes Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and cellular network integration, offering mobile POS systems the capability for real-time transactions and enhanced reliability in different operational contexts. Deployment Models: Covers fixed terminals, handheld devices, and self-service kiosks, providing flexibility in the application of mobile POS technology for improved processes across various business environments.

Covers fixed terminals, handheld devices, and self-service kiosks, providing flexibility in the application of mobile POS technology for improved processes across various business environments. Regional Markets: Insightful analysis across the Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific, including key markets such as the United States, China, Germany, and Japan. Local regulatory requirements and evolving payment technologies are explored to understand market trends.

Insightful analysis across the Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific, including key markets such as the United States, China, Germany, and Japan. Local regulatory requirements and evolving payment technologies are explored to understand market trends. Key Companies: Leading providers such as Fiserv, Ingenico, Oracle, Panasonic Holdings, PAX Technology, Samsung, Toshiba Corporation, and Zebra Technologies are at the forefront of payment platform innovation.



Key Takeaways for Senior Leaders



Enhanced payment workflows via mobile POS devices lead to faster, secure transactions and increased workforce productivity.

Integration with digital wallets and loyalty programs offers enriched consumer engagement and retention opportunities.

Agile POS deployment supports seamless business adaptability, resource optimization during peak demands, and expansion.

Compliance-ready features enable risk mitigation in cross-border transactions and multi-jurisdictional regulations.

Modular designs facilitate easy updates and integration with emerging technologies.

Localization tools ensure compliance and reduced market-entry risks by aligning with region-specific regulations.



Why This Report Matters



The report provides targeted insights for updating payment systems in complex organizational frameworks, aiding transformation efforts.

Organizations gain guidance for implementing secure, compliant, and scalable infrastructures aligning with strategic goals.

Actionable intelligence empowers proactive responses to regulatory and technological changes in global payment landscapes.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $59.97 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $116.47 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.9% Regions Covered Global

Fiserv, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Ingenico

NEC Corporation

Oracle

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

PAX Technology

Posiflex Technology, Inc.

QVS Software

SAMSUNG

SPECTRA Technologies

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

Zebra Technologies Corp.

