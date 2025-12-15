Liquid Fertilizer Market Forecast: Growth Driven by Digital Agronomy and Sustainable Practices

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Fertilizer Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The liquid fertilizer market is undergoing significant transformation, influenced by innovative nutrient management strategies and a growing emphasis on operational efficiency and sustainability. Key players in the agribusiness sector are on the lookout for insightful intelligence that can guide sourcing decisions, technology integration, and competitive strategies in an ever-changing global market landscape.

Market Snapshot: Liquid Fertilizer Market Growth & Outlook

In 2024, the global liquid fertilizer market was valued at USD 2.73 billion, with projections indicating growth to USD 2.85 billion by 2025 and USD 3.98 billion by 2032. This consistent expansion, at a CAGR of 4.83%, is driven by yield optimization pressures, regulatory measures, and advancements in delivery systems.

Scope & Segmentation of the Liquid Fertilizer Market

This comprehensive report provides insights across several key areas:

Type: Micronutrients, Nitrogen, Phosphorous, Potash

Micronutrients, Nitrogen, Phosphorous, Potash Crop: Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Oilseeds & Pulses

Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Oilseeds & Pulses Production Process: Organic, Synthetic

Organic, Synthetic Application: Fertigation, Foliar, Soil

Fertigation, Foliar, Soil Distribution Channels: Offline, Online

Offline, Online Geographic Regions: Americas: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru Europe, Middle East & Africa: United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Sweden, Poland, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, Israel, South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan

Industry Participants: Agroliquid, BASF SE, BMS Micro-Nutrients NV, Brandt Co., CF Industries Holdings, Compass Minerals International, Compo Expert GmbH, EuroChem Group AG, FoxFarm Soil & Fertilizer, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Haifa Chemicals, ICL Fertilizers, Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative, Israel Chemicals, K+S Aktiengesellschaft, Koch Fertilizer, Kugler Company, National Fertilizers, Nortox S/A, Nufarm, Nutrien, OCP GROUP, Rural Liquid Fertilizers, THE MOSAIC COMPANY, VALAGRO SPA, WILBUR-ELLIS COMPANY, Yara International Asa

Agroliquid, BASF SE, BMS Micro-Nutrients NV, Brandt Co., CF Industries Holdings, Compass Minerals International, Compo Expert GmbH, EuroChem Group AG, FoxFarm Soil & Fertilizer, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Haifa Chemicals, ICL Fertilizers, Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative, Israel Chemicals, K+S Aktiengesellschaft, Koch Fertilizer, Kugler Company, National Fertilizers, Nortox S/A, Nufarm, Nutrien, OCP GROUP, Rural Liquid Fertilizers, THE MOSAIC COMPANY, VALAGRO SPA, WILBUR-ELLIS COMPANY, Yara International Asa Technologies: Chelation, Encapsulation, Digital Nutrient Management, Advanced Bio-based Carriers

Key Takeaways for Decision-Makers

Innovations in technology are enhancing product performance with stable, bioavailable formulations tailored for different crop growth stages.

Regulatory requirements for nutrient runoff compliance are crucial, influencing production processes and encouraging supply chain integration.

There is a growing trend for organic solutions driven by regulatory incentives and sustainable agriculture demands, complementing, rather than replacing high-volume synthetic options.

Digital agronomy and data analytics are facilitating smarter application methods and optimized resource use, providing a strategic advantage.

Why This Report Matters

Offers strategic insights into managing supply chains, technological innovations, and mergers and acquisitions.

Provides a nuanced understanding of technology developments, regional dynamics, and evolving regulations in the liquid fertilizer market.

Enables companies to tailor their product development and partnership strategies to align with market trends and consumer expectations.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 192 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.85 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $3.98 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured



The companies profiled in this Liquid Fertilizer market report include:

Agroliquid

BASF SE

BMS Micro-Nutrients NV

Brandt Co.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

Compass Minerals International, Inc

Compo Expert Gmbh

EuroChem Group AG

FoxFarm Soil & Fertilizer Company

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd

Haifa Chemicals Ltd

ICL Fertilizers

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited

Israel Chemical Ltd.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft

Koch Fertilizer, LLC

Kugler Company

National Fertilizers Ltd.

Nortox S/A

Nufarm Limited

Nutrien Ltd

OCP GROUP

Rural Liquid Fertilizers

THE MOSAIC COMPANY

VALAGRO SPA

WILBUR-ELLIS COMPANY

Yara International Asa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wczch2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment