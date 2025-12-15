Merriam-Webster Announces “Slop” as the 2025 Word of the Year

Springfield, MA, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Merriam-Webster announced the 2025 Word of the Year: slop.



Slop is defined as “digital content of low quality that is produced usually in quantity by means of artificial intelligence.”



Throughout 2025, lookup volume of slop on Merriam-Webster.com reflected a flood of slop into everyday life, including absurd videos, off-kilter advertising images, cheesy propaganda, fake news that looks pretty real… and lots of talking cats.



“All that stuff was dumped on our screens,” says Greg Barlow, President of Merriam-Webster, “and the Word of the Year captured it in just four letters. The English language came through again.”



In 2025, amid all the talk about AI threats, slop set a tone that’s less fearful, more mocking. According to Peter Sokolowski, Merriam-Webster Editor at Large, “it’s almost like the word sends a little message to AI: when it comes to replacing human creativity, sometimes you don’t seem too superintelligent. “



Other words in Merriam-Webster’s lookup data revealed experiences and ideas that shaped the year:

Gerrymander – As both political parties created odd-looking districts that evoke the “salamander” in this word’s origins.





– As both political parties created odd-looking districts that evoke the “salamander” in this word’s origins. Performative – For a wide range of attention-getting behavior involving activism, patriotism, matcha, sensitive men, and more.





– For a wide range of attention-getting behavior involving activism, patriotism, matcha, sensitive men, and more. Touch grass – Often used insultingly, but also as an aspiration for people wanting to break their digital addiction.





– Often used insultingly, but also as an aspiration for people wanting to break their digital addiction. Six seven – The hit Gen Alpha slang term of 2025. Meaning nothing in particular, and sometimes repeated in a sing-song voice, it tended to delight kids and frustrate almost everyone else (which is one reason it delighted kids).





– The hit Gen Alpha slang term of 2025. Meaning nothing in particular, and sometimes repeated in a sing-song voice, it tended to delight kids and frustrate almost everyone else (which is one reason it delighted kids). Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg – Encountered, for those who dared, in advanced modes of a hit spelling game on Roblox.



“In a world full of clutter and noise,” says Barlow, “it’s gratifying that people keep turning to our dictionary for accurate information, carefully researched and crafted by humans – the exact opposite of slop.”



