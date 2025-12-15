Midnight Sun Hosting Technical Webinar

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA / OTCQX: MDNGF) (“Midnight Sun” or the “Company”) invites investors to attend a webinar on Wednesday, December 17th, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. PST/1:00 p.m. EST. The Company will be discussing developments at both its Dumbwa and Kazhiba targets and will host presentations by COO Kevin Bonel and VP Exploration Adrian Karolko. Live Q&A with the team will follow presentations.

Midnight Sun Webinar and Technical Update

December 17th at 10:00 a.m. PST/1:00 p.m. EST

Join the Midnight Sun Webinar here:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86571966252



Meeting ID: 865 7196 6252

About Midnight Sun

Midnight Sun is focused on exploring our flagship Solwezi Project, located in Zambia. Situated in the heart of the Zambia-Congo Copperbelt, the second largest copper producing region in the world, our property is vast and highly prospective. Our Solwezi Project is surrounded by producing copper mines, including Africa’s largest copper mining complex right next door, First Quantum’s Kansanshi Mine. Led by an experienced geological team with multiple discoveries and mines around the world to their credit, Midnight Sun’s goal is to find and develop Zambia’s next generational copper deposit.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF MIDNIGHT SUN MINING CORP.

Al Fabbro

President & CEO

For Further Information Contact:

Adrian O’Brien

VP Business Development and Communications

Tel: +1 604 809 6890

Em: adrian@midnightsunmining.com

