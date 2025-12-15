Skeena Gold & Silver Announces Successful Tahltan Nation Vote Supporting the Eskay Creek Impact Benefit Agreement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skeena Resources Limited (TSX: SKE, NYSE: SKE) (“Skeena Gold & Silver”, “Skeena” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Tahltan Nation has voted in support of the Impact Benefit Agreement (“IBA”) in relation to the development and future operation of Skeena’s 100%-owned Eskay Creek Gold-Silver Project (“Eskay” or the “Project”).

In a referendum vote among its membership, the Tahltan Nation voted in favor of the proposed Impact Benefits Agreement in relation to the Eskay Creek Project. A decision from the Tahltan Central Government Board of Directors regarding consent to the Eskay Creek Project will be under consideration in January 2026.

The IBA establishes a framework that ensures shared benefits, including:

Employment and business opportunities for Tahltan members and companies;

Training and education initiatives to build long-term capacity;

Funding for a facility to benefit Tahltan elders; and

Meaningful financial participation in the Eskay Creek Project.

Walter Coles, Executive Chairman of Skeena, commented: “We extend our sincere appreciation to the leadership of the Tahltan Central Government, Tahltan Band, and Iskut Band for trusting Skeena to advance Eskay Creek. The ratification of this IBA reflects the hard work we have achieved together. This innovative agreement sets new industry standards for First Nation involvement in environmental protection and sharing of benefits from the Project.”

Justin Himmelright, Senior Vice President of External Affairs, commented: “We see the IBA as the foundation for a long-term, meaningful partnership between Eskay Creek and the Tahltan Nation. Over the years, the Tahltan Nation has played a key role in shaping the direction of the project. They have shared their environmental, cultural, and economic priorities and we have worked together to ensure those values are reflected in the Project.”

About Skeena

Skeena is a leading precious metals developer that is focused on advancing the Eskay Creek Gold-Silver Project – a past producing mine located in the renowned Golden Triangle in British Columbia, Canada. Eskay Creek will be one of the highest-grade and lowest cost open-pit precious metals mines in the world, with substantial silver by-product production that surpasses many primary silver mines. Skeena is committed to sustainable mining practices and maximizing the potential of its mineral resources. In partnership with the Tahltan Nation, Skeena strives to foster positive relationships with Indigenous communities while delivering long-term value and sustainable growth for its stakeholders.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Skeena Gold & Silver,

Walter Coles

Executive Chairman

Randy Reichert

President & CEO



