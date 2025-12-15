Mantel Capture Accelerates Toward Commercial-Scale Project With Strategic Industrial Partner

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mantel Capture, the leading provider of energy-efficient and cost-effective carbon capture, today announced initiation of a front-end engineering design (FEED) study for a commercial-scale project with a Canadian oil and gas producer. The initiative is supported by Alberta Innovates and will integrate Mantel’s molten borate carbon capture system into existing steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) operations in central-western Canada. The project is designed to capture approximately 60,000 tonnes of CO₂ and generate 150,000 tonnes of high-pressure steam per year.

“Our molten borate system eliminates energy inefficiencies to maximize returns, making our approach to capture technically feasible and economically viable at every scale,” said Cameron Halliday, Mantel co-founder and CEO. “For post-combustion capture applications in particular, traditional carbon capture systems can disrupt critical industrial processes and operate at an energy loss. Mantel’s technology gives industry a practical, profitable way to reduce emissions at scale while modernizing operations for the energy systems of tomorrow.”

Unlike traditional capture methods, Mantel’s molten borate carbon capture technology integrates directly into high-temperature industrial operations, like boilers, or heat recovery steam generators to capture CO₂ while recovering process heat as clean steam. Operating as a liquid at high temperatures eliminates the energy losses associated with conventional systems and creates a self-sustaining thermal loop that recovers energy rather than wasting it. The resulting process reduces energy losses by 97% and produces a 99.9% pure CO₂ stream that’s ready for sequestration or utilization without additional treatment.

Mantel’s first demonstration project at Kruger Inc.’s Wayagamack pulp and paper mill in Quebec will capture 2,000 tonnes of CO₂ per year. A significant step up in scale, this new project underscores the wide range of applications for Mantel technology in hard-to-decarbonize industrial processes. Dozens of additional partners span heavy industry, like cement, steel, and chemicals; power generation; and data centers, among others.

To learn more, visit www.MantelCapture.com or email info@mantelcapture.com.

About Mantel Capture

Mantel is a one-of-a-kind high-temperature, liquid phase capture system is the most energy-efficient approach on the market, reducing energy losses by 97% compared to the state-of-the-art at less than half the industry average price per tonne. Mantel ensures that the critical sectors powering the world – from heavy industry to chemicals and big energy to data centers – can remain strong and competitive well into the future. For more information, visit mantelcapture.com .

Media Contact

mantel@launchsquad.com