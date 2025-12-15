The Clear Communicator Awards Announces 2025 Winners

RED BANK, N.J., Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dedicated to recognizing excellence in HR Tech marketing, the Clear Communicator Awards today announced the 2025 winners. Now in its second year, the program looks for the brightest ideas and boldest campaigns in the industry, and this year’s entries did not disappoint.

The 2025 program was judged by a panel of impartial industry insiders and experts, which included Jennifer Ravalli, Award-Winning Marketing Executive; Jeanette Leeds, Fractional Executive and Strategic Advisor at Leeds & Co.; Pete A. Tiliakos, HR Tech Analyst & Strategic Advisor at Payroll Influences; and William Tincup, Editor, Analyst, and Host at WRKdefined Podcast Network.

The judges reviewed submissions from across the HR tech space, evaluating each entry on message clarity, uniqueness of the offering, problems solved, and measurable results. Category winners were chosen based on top score, with the overall innovation winner selected through a combination of scoring and judges’ feedback. Following an incredibly tight competition, four companies stood out for their achievements this year:

PageUp (Overall Innovation , Brand – Medium Company ): With two wins, including the top award, PageUp impressed by developing a unified brand identity, a streamlined messaging framework, and a consolidated website architecture that brought every product and touchpoint under one cohesive brand.

Tilt (Brand – Small Company): Launched a new technology category, rebrand, and its Leave of Absence Experience Platform, all in the span of six weeks leading up to its debut at one of the industry's biggest events, with demonstrable results and tangible business impact.

Plum (Campaign): Create the Durable Skills Index, 2025 North American Edition, which covered 82 cities and was built from more than 59,000 voluntary participants across 27 industries and 300 job categories to help HR leaders understand workforce readiness.

Vetty (Event): Knowing how transactional HR events can feel, Vetty set out to create a more personal experience with its "Wear Your Story. Leave Your Mark." activation. But the concept didn't just draw crowds to Vetty's booth, it also aligned with the company's overall positioning and reinforced the brand's value proposition.





Michelle Meehan, CMO at Vetty, commented, “Marketing in HR tech comes with a unique set of challenges – noise is high, trust is low, and the buyers are discerning. What we do isn’t about flashy promises. It’s about demonstrating that our product can deliver. Winning this award proves that our message is cutting through and making an impact on the people and organizations we support.”

“HR tech marketing can be brutal. You’re fighting for attention in a crowded room where everyone’s promising the same thing – their product is better, faster, smarter,” said judge William Tincup. “You have to have real substance to tell stories that land, so when you win a Clear Communicator Award, it’s not about bragging rights, it’s confirmation that you’re solving real problems for real practitioners. And that’s the only recognition that actually means something.”

The Clear Communicator Awards, produced by the Devon Group, will return next fall, with the call for entries scheduled to open on or about October 1, 2026.

