Brad Jacobs to Step Down from Chairman Roles at XPO and GXO Logistics

GREENWICH, Conn., Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brad Jacobs, Chairman and CEO of QXO, Inc. (NYSE: QXO), today announced he will step down from his chairman roles at XPO, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) and GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), effective December 31, 2025. Jacobs will serve as Senior Advisor to XPO through June 30, 2026.

“By transitioning out of my board positions at XPO and GXO, I can dedicate even more energy to QXO and Jacobs Private Equity. We intend to grow QXO into a $50 billion revenue leader in building products distribution through accretive acquisitions and organic growth,” Jacobs said. “XPO and GXO are in excellent shape and their prospects are very bright.”

About QXO

QXO, Inc. (NYSE: QXO) is the largest publicly traded distributor of roofing, waterproofing and complementary building products in North America. The company plans to become the tech-enabled leader in the $800 billion building products distribution industry and generate outsized value for shareholders. QXO is targeting $50 billion in annual revenues within the next decade through accretive acquisitions and organic growth. Visit QXO.com for more information.

About Jacobs Private Equity

Jacobs Private Equity, LLC, the personal investment firm of Brad Jacobs, invests substantial equity capital in companies positioned to create exceptional value. Visit JPE.com for more information.

