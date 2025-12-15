The Miller Group Awards the Twenty - Fifth Rudy R. Miller Business Finance Scholarship to Arizona State University Senior

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Miller Group (TMG) is proud to announce that Zachary J. Newkirk, a senior in the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University (ASU), is pursuing concurrent degrees in Finance plus Accountancy and is scheduled to graduate in May 2026, as a Rudy R. Miller Business Finance Scholarship recipient.



Mr. Newkirk is conquering a heavy study course load, plus he maintains a 4.0 GPA in both degree programs. His reputation for academic distinction, leadership, and meaningful contributions to ASU and the community is very impressive.

In sharing what this honor means to him both personally and professionally, Mr. Newkirk offered the following remarks: “The Rudy R. Miller Business Finance Scholarship represents far more than financial support. It reflects the values I strive to uphold, leadership through service, learning through mentorship, and success rooted in meaningful impact. I am especially grateful for the opportunity to learn from Mr. Miller, whose legacy embodies integrity, resilience, and generosity.”

Zachary aspires to a career in private equity and investment banking and has built a strong foundation through diverse academic and extracurricular leadership roles. He has served as a teaching assistant in both microeconomics and accounting, supporting hundreds of students, and as Vice President of Events for the Finance and Accounting Career Club, where he developed professional growth opportunities for his peers.

He is an active member of the Student Investment Management Fund (SIM Fund), where his team is designing a quantitative, machine-learning-driven equity mispricing model that will be deployed with $1.6 million in university endowment capital. Additionally, Mr. Newkirk participates in the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Portfolio Practicum, managing a $1.0 million retail sector portfolio, including rebalancing, security selection, and student led investment analysis.

He also leads the first ever Undergraduate Investment Group (UIG) stock pitch, helping teach value investing and financial literacy while managing nearly $100,000 in ASU-backed capital.

His professional background includes internships with the Arizona-based martinwolf | M&A Advisors, Arizona based William & Wall, and the multinational Piper Sandler where he strengthened his analytical capabilities and industry perspective across corporate finance, valuation, and strategic advisory.

Mr. Miller commented on the selection: “It is an honor to welcome Zachary into our distinguished group of scholarship recipients. His strong academic performance, leadership across multiple university programs, and commitment to personal and professional growth set him apart. We are proud to recognize his accomplishments, and I look forward to supporting and mentoring him as he continues to pursue his career ambitions.”

Maya Duebler, Business Relations Specialist, Department of Finance at Arizona State University commented: “I am pleased that Zachary Newkirk has been selected to receive the Rudy R. Miller Business Finance Scholarship. His exceptional achievements as a senior at ASU pursuing concurrent degrees in finance and accounting while serving in leadership roles and completing professional internships set him apart. My thanks go to Rudy Miller for his continued support of outstanding students like Zachary.”

About the Rudy R. Miller Business Finance Scholarship

Mr. Miller instituted the annual Rudy R. Miller Business - Finance Scholarship Program in 2008 to support Arizona State University, W. P. Carey School of Business. He also had the honor to serve as a member of ASU’s Dean’s Council of 100, a national group of prominent business executives invited by the Dean to play a leadership role in shaping the future of the W. P. Carey School of Business. Since inception, Mr. Miller has issued 25 ASU scholarships.

Rudy R. Miller

Chairman, President & CEO The Miller Group; Miller Capital Corporation; Miller Investments; Miller Management Corporation

His philanthropic endeavors include support for the nonprofit arts community, selective universities, athletic foundations, and veterans’ projects. He is a member-sponsor of the Army Historical Foundation and the National Museum of the U.S. Army, and a proud lifetime member of the 1814 Society located at Fort Belvoir, VA. He served as Chairman of the Advisory Board of Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc. (Tbird2), an organization that honors veterans, from 2018 until March 2024. Mr. Miller developed its aviation scholarship program and process in 2018 and served as the first Chairman of the Scholarship Committee until June 2023. Tbird2 offers scholarships at six colleges, for both veteran and non-veteran students, including two 4 year universities, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and Arizona State University, Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering.





