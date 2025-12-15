Thick Film Resistors Market to Reach $976.58 Million by 2032 Amid Rising Demand for High-Precision Electronics

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thick Film Resistors Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The thick film resistors market is experiencing rapid growth due to increasing demand for high-precision and reliable components in the electronics industry. Decision-makers seeking insights into technological advancements, competitive dynamics, and global trends will find valuable information in this market research, aiding in strategic planning amidst supply chain and compliance challenges.

Thick Film Resistors Market Snapshot

The market for thick film resistors expanded from USD 632.70 million in 2024 to USD 668.76 million in 2025 and is anticipated to grow with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.57%, reaching approximately USD 976.58 million by 2032. Thick film resistors remain critical for cost-effective and stable performance in modern electronics, essential for multiple technology sectors.

Scope & Segmentation

This comprehensive report analyzes essential segments, regional markets, and leading technology applications:

Product Types: Chip mount resistors, including both SMD chip and through hole chip variants; network resistors, including DIP and SIP configurations; power resistors such as metal oxide film and wirewound models.

Chip mount resistors, including both SMD chip and through hole chip variants; network resistors, including DIP and SIP configurations; power resistors such as metal oxide film and wirewound models. Applications: Automotive electronics, consumer electronics, healthcare equipment, industrial electronics, telecommunications equipment.

Automotive electronics, consumer electronics, healthcare equipment, industrial electronics, telecommunications equipment. End Use Industries: Aerospace & defense, automotive, electronics manufacturing, healthcare, industrial.

Aerospace & defense, automotive, electronics manufacturing, healthcare, industrial. Sales Channels: Distributors, OEM direct channels, online sales through company websites and e-commerce platforms.

Distributors, OEM direct channels, online sales through company websites and e-commerce platforms. Power Ratings: 0.125w & below, 0.126w to 0.5w, 0.501w to 2w, above 2w.

0.125w & below, 0.126w to 0.5w, 0.501w to 2w, above 2w. Regional Coverage: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific with a detailed focus on key countries and emerging markets.

Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific with a detailed focus on key countries and emerging markets. Company Coverage: Analysis of major players such as Yageo Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., KOA Speer Electronics, Inc., Susumu Co., Ltd., Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, TDK Corporation, TT Electronics plc, Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co., Ltd., and Rohm Co., Ltd.

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

Thick film resistors are fundamental in electronic design, offering the ability to tailor resistance, power, and reliability requirements across various end-use sectors.

Increased precision due to materials science advancements and laser trimming supports ongoing miniaturization in circuit board designs for consumer and industrial applications.

Regulatory and environmental incentives accelerate the transition to lead-free materials, particularly in Europe and parts of Asia-Pacific.

Growing demands in automotive and renewable sectors for resistors capable of higher temperature operations and frequent power cycles shape specification priorities and supplier strategies.

Companies are enhancing competitive positioning through vertical integration, regional manufacturing diversification, and research into advanced materials and processes.

Why This Report Matters

Provides detailed insights across products, applications, and regions to guide investment and sourcing strategies.

Prepares leaders to anticipate changes in technology, regulations, and supply chains that might influence product strategies and operational resilience.

Facilitates benchmarking against leading manufacturers to identify potential disruptors and opportunities for growth.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $668.76 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $976.58 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global



