Aecon announces next quarterly dividend

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) (“Aecon”) announced today that the Board of Directors approved its next quarterly dividend of 19 cents per share. The dividend will be paid on January 5, 2026 to shareholders of record as of December 24, 2025.

Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) is a North American construction and infrastructure development company with global experience. Aecon delivers integrated solutions to private and public-sector clients through its Construction segment in the Civil, Urban Transportation, Nuclear, Utility and Industrial sectors, and provides project development, financing, investment, management, and operations and maintenance services through its Concessions segment.

