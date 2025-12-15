Prepaid Cards Market Intelligence Report 2025-2030 Featuring 200+ Companies - Industry to Grow at 10.4% CAGR Fueled by High Uptake and Technological Progress

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prepaid Cards - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Prepaid Cards was valued at US$2.2 Trillion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$4.1 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the prepaid cards market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements, regulatory changes, and evolving consumer behaviors. Enhanced security features such as EMV chips and biometrics have made prepaid cards more secure, addressing concerns over fraud and theft, and increasing their attractiveness to security-conscious users. Regulatory initiatives aimed at improving financial inclusion have promoted the adoption of prepaid cards as a bank account alternative for underserved populations. Furthermore, the shift towards digital and mobile banking solutions has facilitated easier loading and management of prepaid funds, appealing to tech-savvy consumers.
Report Scope
The report analyzes the Prepaid Cards market, presented in terms of market value (USD). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.
- Segments: Type (Closed Loop, Open Loop).
- Geographic Regions/Countries: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.
Key Insights:
- Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Closed Loop Prepaid Cards segment, which is expected to reach US$2.3 Trillion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.1%. The Open Loop Prepaid Cards segment is also set to grow at 10.7% CAGR over the analysis period.
- Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $796.2 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 14.2% CAGR to reach $648.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Report Features:
- Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.
- In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
- Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as AT&T, Inc., Bank of America, N.A., ADP, Inc., Amadeus IT Group SA, Axis Bank Ltd. and more.
- Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Prepaid Cards: A Brighter Prospect in Cards amid Growing Digital Payments
- Banks Go the Prepaid Way
- Unbanked and Underbanked Consumers: Evolving as a Potential Market
- Top Factors Cited as Barrier to Account Ownership: % of Adults Citing the Reason for Being Unbanked
- Urban Sprawl Encourages a Positive Tide
- World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050P
- Prepaid Eye the Upmarket
- Gaining Popularity among Millennials
- Consumer Shift from Cash to Card Based Purchase Transactions Propels Demand
- Robust Rise of e-Commerce & m-Commerce to Support Market Growth
- Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025
- Market Gains from Increased Retailer Acceptance of Card Based Payments
- Virtual Prepaid Payment Cards: Next Generation of Prepaid
- Prepaid Cards Offer Stiff Competition to Debit Cards
- Prepaid Payroll Cards Expected to Witness Robust Growth
- Retailer Specific-Prepaid Cards Gain Popularity in Developed Markets
- Innovations Sustain Growth in Gift Cards Market
- Retailers Eye Gift Cards to Build Loyal Customers
- Growing Focus on Employee Rewards & Recognition to Spur Demand for Gift Cards
- Why Companies Bet on Employee Rewards & Recognition?
- Gift Cards: A Compelling Employee Reward Option
- Advantages of Gift Cards for Employee Rewards & Recognition Program
- Cohesive and Innovative Strategies: Key to Success of Gift Card Programs in Retail
- Ease of Handling Drives Use of Digital Gift Cards for Incentives and Rewards Applications
- Gift-Giving Etiquette Ingrained Into Our Culture Provides the Cornerstone for the Growth of the Gift Card Industry
- Omni-channel Shopping is Here to Stay
- Prepaid Travel Cards Grab Eyeballs
- Fueled by High Uptake and Technological Progress, Prepaid Cards Hold Rosier Future
- Chip Technology Makes Way into Prepaid Cards for Enhanced Security
- Prepaid Cards Provides Hope for Better Travel Insurance Services
- Challenges & Issues
- Dearth of Consumer Awareness: A Major Challenge
- High and Non-Standard Fees - A Major Hindrance to Growth
- Need for Regulatory Tabs
- Increasing Frauds and Abetting Criminal Activity - The Achilles' Heel of Prepaid Cards Business
