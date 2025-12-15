‘Stablecoins for Babies’: zerohash founder authors children’s book to help educate the next generation on digital money

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zerohash , the leading crypto and stablecoin infrastructure platform, today announced the publication of “Stablecoins for Babies,” an illustrated children's book authored by the company’s CEO and Founder, Edward Woodford. Designed to introduce the concept of digital money in its simplest form, the book uses playful storytelling to spark early curiosity about a technology that is quickly becoming a foundational part of global finance. All net proceeds will be donated to Reading is Fundamental , the nation's largest children's literacy organization.

At the center of the story is Steady Eddy, a friendly stablecoin who helps little readers understand what makes digital dollars fast, reliable, and useful in everyday life. Whether it’s buying toys online or sending money around the world, Steady Eddy shows how stablecoins move with speed and certainty, qualities that are increasingly powering real-world payments, commerce, and financial services.

The launch comes at a transformative moment for the category. Stablecoin volume is estimated to reach $46 trillion in 2025, per Andreessen Horowitz, marking an 87 percent jump year over year.1 The market cap of stablecoins now totals over $300 billion.2 On the policy front, the approval of the U.S. GENIUS Act in July established the first comprehensive federal regulatory framework for the sector. “Stablecoins for Babies” taps into this real-world momentum in a fun, approachable, and family-friendly way.

“We are entering a decade where digital money is becoming as usable and commonplace as sending email,” said Edward Woodford, Founder and CEO of zerohash and author of ‘Stablecoins for Babies.’ “Across our ecosystem, banks, brokerages, and payment companies are adopting stablecoins because they make value move faster and more efficiently for everyone. But the transformation only works if people understand it. Financial literacy has always been personal to me, and this book is a small step toward making the future of finance less intimidating and more inclusive for the next generation.”

Woodford’s inspiration for the book grew after becoming a father, paired with eight years spent building zerohash into the leading stablecoin infrastructure partner for global banks, brokerages, payment companies, and fintechs.

‘Stablecoins for Babies’ is designed for ages 0-4 and is now available for pre-order for $8.50 (or USDC 8.50) via the zerohash website , Amazon , and participating retailers.

About the Author

Edward Woodford is the Founder and CEO of zerohash, the leading crypto infrastructure provider. He is also a proud father and uncle.

About zerohash:

zerohash is the leading infrastructure provider for crypto, stablecoin, and tokenized assets. Its API and embeddable dev-kit enable innovators to easily launch solutions across cross-border payments, commerce, trading, remittance, payroll, tokenization, and on/off-ramps. The company has a global regulatory footprint across the EU, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Bermuda, and the U.S., and operates regulated entities in 51 U.S. jurisdictions. For more information, visit www.zerohash.com .

Disclosures

zerohash services and product offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions. zerohash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections, or any such equivalent protections that may exist outside of the US. zerohash’s technical support and enablement of any asset is not an endorsement of such asset and is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any crypto asset. zerohash is not registered with the SEC or FINRA. This press release contains forward-looking statements, is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Forward-looking statements are subject to risk and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially.

Media Contact:

media@zerohash.com

[1] Source: “State of Crypto” report, Andreessen Horowitz (Oct. 23, 2025)

[2] Source: “Stablecoin Market Cap Surpasses $300 Billion,” Yahoo! Finance (Oct. 3, 2025)

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/798773d2-dc35-4c70-974d-17d7dd64f372

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f6dc2e55-cd50-45c3-be26-f18de2f4878d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c17394ab-1f69-42c2-8815-848b0965278e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/042206e8-60c0-4709-b09f-9f6a208cfffd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6212b88d-e8d4-4f31-92de-7b4144328b99

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/99254a51-8b98-4ce5-b628-fa6b2b76f0d8