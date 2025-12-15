Euromonitor International Names Synergy Pro-Argi-9+ the World’s #1 L-Arginine Supplement

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synergy Worldwide, a division of Nature’s Sunshine Products, today announced that Euromonitor International has named Pro-Argi-9+ the world’s #1 l-arginine supplement,* reinforcing the product’s growing global momentum and Synergy’s leadership in the health and wellness space.

Synergy’s flagship product, Pro-Argi-9+ offers a unique formula with clinically researched ingredients featuring L-Arginine to support nitric oxide production and promote healthy circulation and blood flow throughout the body. With this certification, Pro-Argi-9+ will continue to serve as the cornerstone of Synergy’s mission to help people push the boundaries of their potential through science-based nutrition.

“Pro-Argi-9+ exemplifies Synergy’s legacy of translating world-class science into life-changing wellness,” said Kevin Fuller, Global Chief Marketing Officer. “Euromonitor International’s recognition affirms Pro-Argi-9+ as the category-defining L-arginine supplement and a powerful catalyst for circulation, cardiovascular wellness, and overall vitality.”

An L-arginine complexer, Pro-Argi-9 provides a combination of l-arginine and l-citrulline to increase the body’s production of nitric oxide, a signaling molecule that relaxes blood vessels and enhances circulation. Additional polyphenols and antioxidants in the formula work to maintain nitric oxide production.

“This recognition is a direct reflection of the passion and consistency of our field,” said Dan Norman, President, Asia Pacific. “Across Asia Pacific and around the world, Synergy leaders have shared Pro-Argi-9+ with authenticity and belief — and their commitment is changing lives.”

Synergy Worldwide remains committed to advancing innovation and product excellence, and to empowering health through proven solutions like Pro-Argi-9+.

*Source Euromonitor International Limited; #1 in retail sales value for combination or single ingredient dietary supplements with L-Arginine in 2024 based on custom research conducted September-October 2025

About Synergy WorldWide

Synergy WorldWide is a division of Nature’s Sunshine Products and a global leader in innovative nutritional supplement solutions. Known for science-backed formulas and an entrepreneurial business opportunity, Synergy is dedicated to helping customers around the world achieve greater health and vitality through premium products and education. Additional information about the company can be obtained at its website, www.synergyworldwide.com.

About Nature’s Sunshine

Nature’s Sunshine Products (Nasdaq: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature’s Sunshine manufactures most of its products through its own state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety, and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the company can be obtained at its website, www.naturessunshine.com.

About Euromonitor International

Euromonitor International leads the world in data analytics and research into markets, industries, economies and consumers. We provide truly global insight and data on thousands of products and services to help our clients in unlocking worlds of opportunity®, and we are the first destination for organisations seeking growth.

With our guidance, our clients can make bold, strategic decisions with confidence. We have 16 offices around the world, with 1000+ analysts covering 210 countries and 99.9% of the world's consumers, and use the latest data science and market research techniques to help our clients to make sense of global markets.

