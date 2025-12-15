Luxuryhotels.best Announces Launch of New Website

Gothenburg, Sweden, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Luxuryhotels.best is excited to announce the launch of its new website, expertly designed to help visitors explore hand-picked luxury hotels in the world’s top destinations, with verified reviews, competitive rates, and concierge service for the perfect getaway.



Created by a passionate team of avid travellers, hospitality experts, and digital nomads, Luxuryhotels.best features a carefully curated list of only the most remarkable properties across the globe, places that offer not just a room, but a destination in themselves. Each hotel is vetted for its unique charm, outstanding service, and dedication to delivering an unparalleled guest experience.



Some of the featured locations at Luxuryhotels.best include:



Stockholm: From waterfront five-star retreats to designer boutique suites, Stockholm’s luxury hotels offer Nordic elegance, serene spas, Michelin-starred dining, and Old Town views, with galleries, ferries, and upscale shopping nearby.



London: With river or park views near Buckingham Palace, Hyde Park, and the Thames, the top London hotels deliver a truly unforgettable experience with heritage grand dames to cutting-edge icons—with butler service, afternoon tea, and West End access.



Rome: Experience luxury hotels in Rome where ancient landmarks meet modern indulgence. Expect marble bathrooms, rooftop terraces with Colosseum views, private butlers, and celebrated Roman fine dining steps from Via Condotti.



Singapore: From skyline-view suites and iconic infinity pools to award-winning spas, Singapore offers a luxurious range of premier hotels.



“At LuxuryHotels.best, we believe that travel is more than just visiting a new place—it’s about creating unforgettable memories,” said a spokesperson for Luxuryhotels.best. “Based in Gothenburg, Sweden, we are a small team of three passionate individuals committed to helping you discover the world’s most exceptional hotels.”



With the ultimate goal to become the world’s go-to website for finding the perfect luxury hotel, Luxuryhotels.best is dedicated to making it simple for visitors to find and book the world’s most exceptional hotels.



Already boasting over 180 listings of premier hotels across over 10 destinations, the website streamlined process offers:

Verified Reviews

Access genuine reviews from trusted sources to make the perfect choice for every type of stay.

Competitive Pricing

The Luxuryhotels.best team works hard to offer competitive rates and great value for luxury hotel experiences.

24/7 Concierge

The dedicated travel experts are available around the clock to assist every traveller with their journey.



While the website is currently only available in English, the team at Luxuryhotels.best reviews and researches hotels worldwide. This international focus aligns with the platform’s plans to launch the website in Spanish, German, and Swedish in 2026, to further help visitors around the globe explore luxury hotels, regardless of destination.



Luxuryhotels.best invites travellers seeking to find the perfect hotel for their next unforgettable holiday to visit its new website today.



About Luxuryhotels.best



Leveraging the expertise of its experienced team of travellers, hospitality experts, and digital nomads, Luxuryhotels.best offers visitors a guide to the finest hotels and experiences worldwide to help them discover perfect accommodations for fantastic adventures.



More Information



To learn more about Luxuryhotels.best, please visit the website at https://luxuryhotels.best/.



https://thenewsfront.com/luxuryhotels-best-announces-launch-of-new-website/