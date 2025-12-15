Smart Mail AI Announces Launch of AI Email Generator

Houston, TX, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Mail AI is excited to announce the launch of its AI email generator, which lets users effortlessly create a variety of emails with customizable options.



Ideal for small businesses seeking a reliable way to reach customers, or for family and friends who want a seamless way to stay in touch, Smart Mail AI offers a simple way to craft the perfect email from a single prompt. With the option to add links and choose a custom style or email theme from a TV show, movie, book, or popular subject, the new AI generator helps produce unmissable emails.



“Generate engaging emails, heart-warming greetings and invitations, all in the blink of an eye with Smart Mail AI,” said a spokesperson for the company.



Expertly optimised to streamline business owners’ operations, the innovative AI software helps small businesses create unique emails for invitations, marketing, or sales, offering an all-inclusive solution to save time and money on email marketing.



In addition to its array of customisation options, Smart Mail AI enables users to explore the content created by its built-in community of users for inspiration, view and resend previous emails, and keep track of their current campaigns through a helpful stats page that records everything from an email’s opening rate to its engagement funnel.



For users who want to send larger batches of emails or keep their creations private, Smart Mail AI offers a range of cost-effective pricing options that can be scaled to the quantity of credits individuals require each month.



Smart Mail AI invites individuals to visit its website at smartmailai.com today to learn more about its AI email service.



About Smart Mail AI



Smart Mail AI is an easy-to-use AI email generator that lets users quickly and efficiently create emails, heartwarming greetings, and invitations with a range of customizable options.



