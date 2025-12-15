LEADERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENT: Logic Pursuits Appoints Ronak Shah as EVP and Global Head of Service Delivery to Accelerate Global Delivery Excellence

Ronak Shah, EVP and Global Head of Service Delivery, Logic Pursuits

Dec. 15, 2025

Logic Pursuits, a fast-growing global Data and AI consulting firm, last week announced the appointment of Ronak Shah as Executive Vice President and Global Head of Service Delivery. Ronak will join the company’s Executive Leadership Team and will be based in Ahmedabad, supporting Logic Pursuits’ rapidly expanding delivery operations across the United States, India, and LATAM.

Ronak brings nearly two decades of global leadership experience across consulting, digital engineering, enterprise technology, and operational excellence. He has built and scaled Global Capability Centers (GCCs), launched Centers of Excellence, and led large, multi-region delivery organizations supporting 300+ global enterprises, including Fortune 500 companies. His leadership has consistently enabled organizations to execute complex transformation programs across AI and automation, cloud security, intelligent operations, and enterprise platforms.

Throughout his career, Ronak has held senior leadership roles overseeing multi-geo delivery teams of 100 to 500+ professionals, driving delivery maturity, governance, and measurable business outcomes. He is internationally recognized as a “Pioneer of Automation” and an “Exemplary Leader”, having received multiple industry awards for innovation, execution excellence, and leadership impact.

Strengthening Delivery Excellence Across the United States, India, and LATAM

In his new role, Ronak will lead the evolution of Logic Pursuits’ global service delivery framework, with a focus on execution consistency, client value realization, and scalable growth. He will oversee delivery across the United States, India, and LATAM, while playing a key role in expanding LP’s delivery hubs in Hyderabad and Ahmedabad into strategic centers supporting global clients.

Ronak will also help strengthen delivery capabilities across LP’s core practice areas, including Enterprise Data Platforms, Analytics, AI and Automation, Cloud Engineering, and Customer 360 and CDP solutions, ensuring Logic Pursuits continues to deliver enterprise-grade outcomes with speed and quality.

Executive Perspectives

"I am excited to join Logic Pursuits at a time when the company is rapidly scaling its global presence and delivery capabilities. Logic Pursuits has a strong foundation of innovation, quality, and customer-centricity, and I look forward to working with teams across the United States, India, and LATAM to strengthen our delivery excellence and create meaningful business impact for our clients." - Ronak Shah, EVP and Global Head of Service Delivery, Logic Pursuits

"Ronak brings an exceptional combination of operational depth, delivery excellence, and global leadership experience. His ability to build scalable delivery organizations and drive enterprise-grade transformation makes him a tremendous addition to Logic Pursuits. We are delighted to welcome him to our Executive Leadership Team and look forward to the leadership strength he brings across our global delivery footprint." - Dheeraj Khandelwal, Ravi Shetty, and Kamlesh Korat, Founders, Logic Pursuits

About Logic Pursuits

Logic Pursuits (LP) is a global Data and AI consulting services firm specializing in Enterprise Data Strategy, Modern Data Platforms, Advanced Analytics, Customer 360 and CDP Enablement, Digital Engineering, and AI-led Automation. LP partners with enterprises to design and deliver cloud-native, business-centric solutions that unlock measurable business value. With delivery teams across the United States, India, and LATAM, Logic Pursuits helps organizations build future-ready capabilities driven by data, intelligence, and innovation.

Learn more at www.logicpursuits.com.

