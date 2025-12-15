Viasat Introduces Next-Generation Global Ka-band Network to Support Resilient Government SATCOM

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications (SATCOM), today announced a significant evolution of its network for government customers by unifying Viasat Ka-band satellites, the Global Xpress satellite fleet, and select partner satellites into a fully integrated global Ka-band satellite communications network. Fully interoperable with MILSATCOM Ka-band networks, this evolved Ka-band network capability will provide seamless global, multi-orbit Ka-band connectivity for government and military users, offering increased performance, expanded coverage, and greater resiliency for missions across air, land, and sea.

Leveraging an integrated waveform, upgraded gateways and common ground architecture, Viasat’s expanded global Ka-band connectivity for government will enable customers to seamlessly roam between Ka-band satellite networks, including Viasat satellites, Global Xpress Ka-band satellites (part of Viasat’s global fleet following the acquisition of Inmarsat in 2023), and other commercial and government Ka-band satellites. Moving forward, government users operating across domains will be able to access this evolved Ka-band network through upgraded, single terminal solutions rather than needing multiple hardware solutions.

Viasat’s integrated Ka-band network will offer government users ubiquitous roaming and faster connectivity, with data rates up to 200 Mbps with a 45cm or equivalent antenna, and features electronically and mechanically steered beams that offer the flexibility to dynamically allocate bandwidth and deliver dedicated secure connectivity for mobile government platforms. The unified Ka-band network will incorporate the ultra-high-capacity ViaSat-3 satellites, each designed to move significant bandwidth to meet real-time demand in high-concentration areas. The recently launched ViaSat-3 F2 satellite will provide additional resilience for the Americas and the ViaSat-3 F3 satellite is planned to deliver coverage over the Asia-Pacific region.

"By unifying our Ka-band satellites into a single next-generation network, we are delivering the resilient, secure, and high-capacity connectivity that government missions demand around the world," said Victor Farah, Senior Vice President of Government Services and Solutions at Viasat. "This advancement reflects our commitment to providing trusted, user-centric communication services that give warfighters the global reach and information advantage they require in today’s increasingly contested environments."

Viasat’s global network is designed to support national security and mission operations in contested environments, including dedicated Mil-Ka access and specific features built in for increased resilience against threats attempting jamming, interference, and denial attacks to disrupt communications. Viasat’s integrated Ka-band network is part of Viasat’s global, multi-orbit network roadmap, helping Viasat further deliver resilient and secure connectivity with the flexibility to meet different customer and mission needs.

With abundant bandwidth capacity and redundant layers across the unified network, Viasat government satcom, part of Communication Services, offers customers scalable service models that enable multi-mission flexibility for entire military fleets, including dedicated beams that provide sovereign control and predictable performance.

Visit our website for more information about Viasat's government satcom services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about the services, features, benefits and performance of the Viasat integrated global Ka-band satellite network, and the coverage, flexibility and capacity of ViaSat-3 satellites. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the Viasat global Ka-band network; risks associated with the construction, launch and operation of satellites, including the effect of any anomaly, operational failure or degradation in satellite performance; contractual problems, product defects, manufacturing issues or delays, regulatory issues, technologies not being developed according to anticipated schedules, or that do not perform according to expectations; and increased competition and other factors affecting the defense sector generally. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.