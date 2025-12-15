CareCloud Launches stratusAI Desk Agent, A Breakthrough AI Front Desk Assistant That Transforms Phone-Based Patient Access

SOMERSET, N.J., Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDO) (“CareCloud” or the “Company”), a leading provider of AI-driven healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced the full launch of stratusAI Desk Agent™, an agentic AI phone receptionist designed to modernize and automate patient phone interactions. stratusAI Desk Agent brings advanced conversational AI directly into the call center workflow, eliminating hold times and reducing manual workload while delivering accurate, around-the-clock phone support.

“CareCloud’s stratusAI Desk Agent has helped to meaningfully streamline our operations,” said Edsel Holden II, MD, owner of The Lung Center. “Today, stratusAI Desk Agent is effectively managing nearly 80% of our inbound calls, allowing our staff to focus on more complex patient needs while maintaining a higher standard of service. This partnership represents an important step in our innovation journey, and CareCloud’s team has been an exceptional collaborator in helping us modernize with practical, reliable AI.”

stratusAI Desk Agent is the newest addition to CareCloud’s AI portfolio, developed within the Company’s AI Center of Excellence and powered by advanced large-language models, real-time reasoning, and deep EHR and PM integration. It delivers 24/7, no-wait phone access through fully autonomous, human-like AI conversations.

“stratusAI Desk Agent is a major step in redefining how medical practices operate,” said A. Hadi Chaudhry, Co-CEO of CareCloud. “By bringing agentic AI into patient phone interactions, we’re delivering immediate, scalable access to care and improving both engagement and efficiency across the practice or hospital setting.”

stratusAI Desk Agents manage high-volume calls and complete end-to-end front-desk and hospital patient access center workflows, including:

Appointment scheduling, rescheduling, and cancellations

Call triage and intelligent routing

Prescription refill request processing

Referral and authorization intake

Responses to lab result questions and common FAQs

Pre-visit instructions and patient reminders

By automating these tasks through natural AI voice interactions, stratusAI Desk Agent provides consistent, accurate, and immediate support for every caller.

“We believe that the total addressable market for stratusAI Front Desk in the U.S. likely exceeds $4 billion annually, representing one of the largest growth opportunities in healthcare technology,” said Stephen Snyder, Co-CEO of CareCloud. “With the full launch our new solution, and the critical mass of providers and hospital clients already on our integrated platform, we believe that we are uniquely positioned to lead this transformation by automating the high-volume call operations that drive patient access and operational efficiency across the healthcare ecosystem.”

When stratusAI Desk Agent is combined with stratusAI Voice Audit™, CareCloud’s conversational intelligence platform, our stratusAI suite delivers end-to-end visibility into the entire patient phone experience, giving practices and hospitals:

In-depth call monitoring and quality scoring

Trending insights across call volumes, abandonment rates, and service levels

AI-driven performance metrics and efficiency reporting

Visibility into patient sentiment, intent, and unmet needs

This integration is not just automation; it gives administrators actionable intelligence and a clear view of operational bottlenecks, staff performance, and opportunities for continuous improvement. Together, stratusAI Desk Agent and stratusAI Voice Audit form a unified AI-powered phone ecosystem capable of dramatically elevating patient access and operational oversight.

Availability & How to Experience stratusAI Desk Agent:

stratusAI Desk Agent is now available to CareCloud customers.

To learn more and experience stratusAI Desk Agent live visit: www.carecloud.com/stratusAIFDA

CareCloud will also host a live webinar demonstration of stratusAI Desk Agent on December 17, 2025, 3 pm EST.



Register here .

About CareCloud

CareCloud brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of AI and technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and improve the patient experience. More than 45,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM), and digital health, at carecloud.com .

