Jeffs’ Brands: KeepZone AI Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement, Expanding Homeland Security Portfolio

Tel Aviv, Israel, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeffs' Brands Ltd (“Jeffs’ Brands” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: JFBR, JFBRW), a data-driven e-commerce company operating on the Amazon Marketplace, which recently began expanding into the global homeland security sector through advanced AI-driven solutions, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, KeepZone AI Inc., (“KeepZone”), has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Zorronet Ltd. (”Zorronet”), an innovative Israeli deep-tech company specializing in autonomous AI-driven security platform, which is a subsidiary of Water.io,and is majority-owned by Star 26 Capital Inc., which is subject to a pending acquisition by Nukkleus Inc. (Nasdaq: NUKK).

The purpose of this strategic partnership is to enhance KeepZone's security solutions portfolio by integrating Zorronet's advanced technology, creating comprehensive, multi-layered capabilities for threat detection, monitoring, and response. Combined with KeepZone's recent distribution agreement for Scanary Ltd.'s (“Scanary”) frictionless AI-radar threat detection systems, this addition enables a more robust, end-to-end security ecosystem that delivers seamless proactive mitigation with minimal human intervention.

Under the agreement, KeepZone has been granted exclusive distribution rights for Zorronet’s innovative Unmanned Robotic Control Room solution for stadiums in Mexico and Israel for an initial 12-month period, with the potential for automatic extension upon achieving agreed performance targets. Non-exclusive rights will apply to Spain and the United States.

Zorronet’s technology provides an AI-based autonomous Security Operations Center (“SOC”) for physical environments, enabling real-time monitoring and threat response with minimal human intervention. The system integrates sensors, cameras, drones, Internet of Things (“IoT”) devices, and robotics to detect intruders, crimes, emergencies, or suspicious activities. It excels in crowdsourcing rapid responses by instantly notifying relevant stakeholders- such as security forces, communities, residents, or authorities—of any potential threats via mobile devices.

This solution is particularly suited for high-security applications, including critical infrastructure protection, transportation, public venues, agricultural and construction sites, and scenarios requiring proactive threat mitigation in large-scale or remote environments.

“We believe this agreement marks an exciting expansion of our homeland security offerings,” said Alon Dayan, Chief Executive Officer of KeepZone. “By combining Zorronet’s autonomous control room with our offered technologies, we’re delivering truly comprehensive solutions that address the full spectrum of modern security challenges.”

The strategic partnership builds on KeepZone’s recent momentum, following its distribution agreement with Scanary for frictionless AI-radar threat detection systems.

Jeffs’ Brands is a data-driven company with e-commerce activities operating on the Amazon Marketplace and has recently expanded into the global homeland security sector through its wholly-owned subsidiary, KeepZone AI Inc. Following the definitive distribution agreement with Scanary Ltd., in December 2025. Jeffs’ Brands aims to deliver comprehensive, multi-layered security ecosystems for critical infrastructure worldwide, capitalizing on the homeland security market’s significant growth potential while leveraging its expertise in data-driven operations.

