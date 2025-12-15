Personalized Retail Nutrition and Wellness Market Size to Hit USD 12.58 Billion by 2032 Driven by Increasing Consumer Demand for Personalized Health Solutions | SNS Insider

Austin, Texas, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Personalized Retail Nutrition and Wellness Market Size and Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Personalized Retail Nutrition and Wellness Market size was valued at USD 3.45 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 12.58 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.50% during 2024-2032. The way individuals receive nutritional and wellness advice is being revolutionized by the growing impact of digital platforms and artificial intelligence (AI) in the customized retail nutrition sector. Big data analysis is used by artificial intelligence platforms, such as Nutrino Health and Foodsmart to create personalized meal plans based on a person's dietary choices, metabolic state, and health goals.

Growth in the U.S. is supported by high consumer awareness, strong adoption of digital health tools, and increasing acceptance of AI-enabled nutrition guidance. Demand for DNA-based diets, AI meal planning, and subscription-based personalized supplements continues to rise as consumers seek measurable health outcomes and long-term wellness management.





Get a Sample Report of Personalized Retail Nutrition And Wellness Market: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5877

Rising Consumer Demand for Personalized Health Solutions to Drive Market Growth Globally

As the need for individualized health advantages grows, consumers are turning more and more toward customized nutrition and wellness goods and services. 63% of consumers indicate they are interested in food depending on their specific health needs, according to the International Food Information Council's (IFIC) 2023 consumer poll. In addition, companies, such as Nourish have raised USD 35 million in Series A funding (March 2024) to expand their telenutrition platform since digital healthcare advancements have improved individualized nutrition.

Regulatory Challenges and Data Privacy Concerns May Impede Market Growth Globally

Data privacy and regulatory compliance pose challenges to the tailored retail nutrition and wellness business. Strict rules govern data collection, storage, and use because personalized nutrition is predicated on genetic testing, AI-powered meal planning, and health monitoring applications. Compliance with models, such as GDPR in Europe and HIPAA in the U.S. is required, but these regulations are challenging for companies who operate internationally.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Personalized Retail Nutrition And Wellness Market Report are

Nestlé S.A.

Danone S.A.

Verdify

GNC Holdings, Inc.

The Vitamin Shoppe

Pathway Genomics

Habit Food Personalized, LLC

Nutrino Health Ltd.

Prenetics Ltd.

LifeSeasons, Inc.

Cargill, Incorporated

Nature's Bounty Co.

Bayer AG

PlateJoy

Better Therapeutics, Inc.

Viome

Noom, Inc.

Savor Health

Foodsmart, Inc.

Novogenia GmbH

Personalized Retail Nutrition And Wellness Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 5.14 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 7.47 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.8 % From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Key Segments Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Need Any Customization Research on Personalized Retail Nutrition And Wellness Market, Enquire Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/5877

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

The Repeat Recommendation segment dominated the personalized retail nutrition and wellness market in 2023 due to its systematic approach, balancing constancy with personalization. The dominance of the segment is also driven by the growing demand for long-term wellness solutions, especially for individuals living with chronic conditions, such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases.

By End-User

The Hospitals & Clinics segment dominated the personalized retail nutrition and wellness market with around 64.13% market share in 2023, owing to the increased adoption of personalized nutrition in clinical practice for the prevention and treatment of diseases. Growing interoperability between medical practitioners and online nutrition platforms and coverage of dietitian consultations under insurance plans strengthened the stronghold of this segment and provided access to customized nutritional therapy at large scales.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the market with a 42.28% market share in 2023 due to the strong presence of key market players, high consumer awareness, and well-developed healthcare infrastructure in the personalized retail nutrition and wellness market.

Asia Pacific is poised to become the fastest-growing region with 16.69% CAGR throughout the forecast period in the personalized retail nutrition and wellness market as a result of heightened health awareness, accelerating urbanization, and rising middle-class consumer bases with higher expenditure capacity.

Recent Developments:

In January 2024, Verdify, which is an alumnus company of StartLife, raised USD 2.49 million to further cultivate its personalized nutrition innovations for advancing human and planetary health. New and current investors participated in the funding round, including Koppert Cress, De Smaakmaker, Oost NL (Founding Partner to StartLife), and Goeie Grutten Impact Fund.

Purchase Single User PDF of Personalized Retail Nutrition And Wellness Market Report (20% Discount): https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5877

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

CONSUMER ADOPTION & USAGE METRICS – helps you understand regional differences in consumer engagement levels, usage frequency, and adoption patterns of personalized nutrition and wellness solutions.

– helps you understand regional differences in consumer engagement levels, usage frequency, and adoption patterns of personalized nutrition and wellness solutions. SUBSCRIPTION & PURCHASE BEHAVIOR INDEX – helps you identify how consumers across key regions are shifting toward subscription-based models, recurring purchases, and premium wellness service packages.

– helps you identify how consumers across key regions are shifting toward subscription-based models, recurring purchases, and premium wellness service packages. DIGITAL PLATFORM PENETRATION RATE – helps you track the expansion of mobile apps, AI-driven nutrition platforms, and digital wellness tools across regions from 2020–2032, highlighting growth hotspots.

– helps you track the expansion of mobile apps, AI-driven nutrition platforms, and digital wellness tools across regions from 2020–2032, highlighting growth hotspots. REGIONAL SPENDING & INVESTMENT METRICS – helps you analyze consumer spending across government, commercial, private, and out-of-pocket segments, supporting strategic allocation and pricing decisions.

– helps you analyze consumer spending across government, commercial, private, and out-of-pocket segments, supporting strategic allocation and pricing decisions. TECHNOLOGY ENABLEMENT & PERSONALIZATION INDEX – helps you uncover opportunities in AI-based diet plans, biomarker-driven personalization, and wearable-integrated nutrition systems across underserved markets.

– helps you uncover opportunities in AI-based diet plans, biomarker-driven personalization, and wearable-integrated nutrition systems across underserved markets. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & GROWTH BENCHMARKING – helps you gauge the market strength of key players by evaluating their regional expansion, product innovations, subscription models, and long-term growth strategies.

Access Complete Report Details of Personalized Retail Nutrition And Wellness Market Analysis & Outlook: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/personalized-retail-nutrition-and-wellness-market-5877

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.