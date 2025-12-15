TOMI Environmental Solutions Calls Upon Cruise Lines to Improve Decontamination and Adopt Hospital-Grade Technology Like SteraMist to Safeguard Passengers and Crew

FREDERICK, Md., Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global leader in disinfection and decontamination solutions, is calling upon cruise lines to improve decontamination and adopt hospital-grade technology like SteraMist as a compromise-free standard for advanced maritime decontamination.

“The question should no longer be if cruise lines can prevent health outbreaks, but how often and how comprehensively they are utilizing hospital-grade disinfection technology like SteraMist to safeguard passengers and crew,” said Dr. Halden Shane, CEO of TOMI. “Cruise ships are highly concentrated, high-risk environments with limited options for isolation and evacuation, creating the perfect hotbed for pathogens such as Norovirus and Legionella. These microbes spread rapidly through close quarters and shared water systems, making their way into new countries and placing entire populations at risk of foreign microbial infections. This urgency is underscored by recent reports, including a Norovirus outbreak on an AIDA Cruises vessel that sickened over 100 passengers—the 21st such incident tracked by the CDC this year alone."

"The expectations of the post-pandemic traveler have fundamentally changed," continued Dr. Halden Shane. "Passengers deserve the assurance that every environment—from the main dining room and buffet line to the crew quarters and the ship’s clinic—is treated with the highest efficacy disinfection technology available."

The application of SteraMist provides solutions for critical vessel areas often overlooked by traditional cleaning methods including public dining and entertainment areas, crew health, high-risk and children’s areas, such as the on-board clinic, operating rooms, children’s play structures, and even outdoor lounge chairs. SteraMist enables proactive outbreak management, allowing for the quick and thorough disinfection of affected spaces to minimize downtime and contain any potential spread far more effectively than traditional methods.

"It is time to move beyond reactive cleaning and embrace proactive, preventative decontamination," concluded Dr. Shane. "The value proposition for cruise lines is clear: greater passenger confidence, reduced operational risk from outbreaks, and a powerful marketing advantage. SteraMist can protect everyone from the captain to the vacationing family, while improving demand and confidence of travelers to purchase cruise line trips. We call upon the cruise industry and the public to partner with us in advocating for the global adoption of improved disinfection such as SteraMist, as we remain committed to innovating for a safer world.”

TOMI encourages you to contact them directly to assist with this mission. Please reach out via email at info@tomimist.com or call 800-525-1698.

About TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit https://www.steramist.com or contact us at info@tomimist.com.

