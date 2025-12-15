Facing Barriers, Americans Want Businesses to Accept Cash

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New research has revealed that more than four-in-five Americans would support laws requiring most U.S. businesses to accept cash.

As the number of available payment methods grows year-over-year, Americans are determined to keep cash as an option. Eighty-four percent of respondents oppose the United States becoming a fully cashless society, according to an extensive nationwide survey conducted by the Siena Research Institute. Even seventy percent of people who self-define as cashless believe the U.S. should retain cash as a payment option.

Barriers to using cash in one’s daily life present special hardships for the 25 million American households that are unbanked or underbanked, as well as for those living in rural areas, veterans, minorities or groups such as the elderly who are not as comfortable with digital payment options. “Seeing ‘no cash accepted’ signs when people walk into retail establishments is both an affront to peoples’ right to choose how to pay or who want control over their personal data. It’s also discriminatory against those who fully depend on cash” said Jeff Thinnes, who represents the Payment Choice Coalition, an executive-led initiative of companies providing critical services within the cash ecosystem that advocates for Americans’ rights to use cash. “For several reasons, people want to have the option to use cash, and the Siena survey shows overwhelming support for requiring businesses to accept it as a valid payment.”

The Siena survey showed that fifty-two percent of US residents have seen their use of cash remain the same or increase in the last five years. And cash remains the most used payment method, with eighty-five percent saying they have paid for something with cash in the last 30 days as opposed to 75% with credit card, 74% with debit card, 69% with mobile banking, 58% with digital app, and 41% with check.

The survey also shows that Americans see significant security benefits to cash in times of crises. Ninety-four percent of respondents say it is important for the U.S. to keep cash available in case of national security threats that could disrupt electronic payments and unleash panic if people can’t buy necessities. And, as natural disasters, computer glitches, and grid outages continue to grow in both frequency and severity, eighty-five percent of voters believe cash is a more resilient option than digital payment methods.

On the question of personal data protection, ninety-two percent of survey respondents say using cash protects their privacy better than transactions involving digital or card payments. And eighty-six percent said digital payment options increase the risk of identity theft. Consequently, even people who frequently use digital payment options still want the right to choose how to pay in order to maintain control over when and where they share their personal data.

Living within your means was another reason people want to have the cash option. Seventy percent of respondents reported that using cash helps them stay within their budgets.

The survey findings indicate strong support for bipartisan legislation pending in Congress. The Payment Choice Act would require most businesses to accept cash payments for in-person purchases of up to $500 (with some reasonable exceptions). The absence of federal law has led to a growing number of states and cities passing legislation protecting their residents’ rights to use cash. However, these laws vary widely. Federal legislation would provide a consistent framework that better serves individuals and businesses and would facilitate more efficiency and fairness. After learning about the Payment Choice Act, eighty-five percent of the Siena survey respondents support requiring most brick & mortar retailers to accept cash.

“The public narrative around payment options has been dominated by the large credit card and payment app companies while the cash industry, comprised of smaller companies, was sitting quietly on the sidelines” said Thinnes. “Through the Payment Choice Coalition, companies have come together to raise awareness and support political leaders in their efforts to protect the right to use cash.”

The study’s findings are available on the Siena Research Institute’s website and can be accessed here.

ABOUT THE PAYMENT CHOICE COALITION

The Payment Choice Coalition (PCC) is an initiative driven by companies providing critical services within the cash ecosystem including secure cash transport companies, banks, ATMs, currency technology providers and others. Together they advocate for the right to use cash for reasons of resilience, national security, privacy, fairness, safety and freedom of choice. The PCC also works with leading academic experts, researchers and consumer advocacy organizations to explore the role of cash and the importance of protecting payment choice for Americans. Learn more: www.paymentchoicecoalition.com.

ABOUT SIENA RESEARCH INSTITUTE

Founded in 1980 at Siena University in New York’s Capital District, the Siena Research Institute (SRI) conducts regional, statewide and national surveys on business, economic, political, voter, social, academic and historical issues. The surveys include both expert and public opinion polls.