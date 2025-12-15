BRMG, a Hover Group Company, Ends 2025 with Strong Foundation and Expanding Operator Pipeline Ahead of 2026 Scale-Up

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The company delivered significant year-over-year revenue growth, representing a 133% increase from FY2024. This surge reflects the strong market adoption of BRMG’s Operator-first model, which continues to attract senior practitioners seeking independence, alignment, and a modern alternative to traditional agency structures.

Throughout the year, BRMG Operators also surpassed a key performance milestone: each Operating Partner achieved an annual portfolio value above all targets, demonstrating both the maturity of the model and the strength of client demand across the network.

BRMG ended FY2025 performing ahead of its internal targets, despite making deliberate investments throughout the year to strengthen governance, modernize financial structures, enhance frameworks, and prepare the platform for future expansion.

“Quarter four marked our shift from proving the Operator model to preparing it for scale,” said Alex Verdurmen, Partner at BRMG. “We modernized our systems, improved transparency, renewed key Operator agreements, and built the disciplines required for repeatable growth. The foundation is now set for FY26.”

BRMG also closed the quarter with strong momentum on the recruitment front, having engaged in meaningful conversations with multiple senior leaders and solidifying its next wave of Operators for early FY26. This expansion reflects a shifting market: experienced strategists, consultants, and creative leaders are increasingly seeking new models that allow them to grow their own business while benefiting from a collaborative platform.

“At BRMG, our focus is creating an environment where Operators can plug in, perform, and grow,”added Matthew Hollingshead, Co-Founder. “We are building the systems, support, and accountability structures required to onboard new Operators smoothly while elevating the value we deliver to clients and partners. Every step we take strengthens the platform.”

Current Operators echoed the benefits of the model:

“BRMG is a collaborative and supportive team that provides the resources I need. I’m glad to be part of this new model that lets me focus on growing my business,” said Dack Heslop, BRMG Operating Partner.

BRMG enters 2026 with the foundational pieces for growth in place and is prepared to raise the capital needed to accelerate our growth strategy.

2025 also marked the addition of several new clients across the network, including Fidelity, Lixil Canada, HOYA, Jiffy Lube, Grace Foods, Cytoderma, and OurRitual, reflecting growing trust in the BRMG platform and the quality of work delivered by our Operators. This year’s progress sets the stage for disciplined expansion.

The Path Ahead

BRMG enters 2026 in thoughtful growth mode. Our focus is on expanding the strength of our Operator network, continuing to build the financial capacity required to support new opportunities, and positioning BRMG to compete confidently with larger agencies across the Canadian marketing landscape. With a resilient model, growing client trust, and a sharpened vision, we are ready to put our mark on the industry and continue building a platform that elevates both Operators and the brands we serve.

About BRMG

BRMG is a modern brokerage platform for independent marketing Operators. Inspired by the real estate brokerage model, BRMG provides Operators with brand support, shared services, financial stability, and structured upside - without sacrificing autonomy. BRMG is part of Hover Group, which specializes in building disciplined operating models designed for long-term scale.

About Hover Group

Hover Group builds, acquires, and operates companies with a focus on disciplined operating models, platform economics, and long-term value creation. The group provides financial, operational, and strategic support across its portfolio, enabling each business to scale sustainably while maintaining a high standard of governance and execution. Hover Group’s mandate is to develop resilient businesses that can compete at the highest levels while supporting the operators and leaders who drive them.

Contact

