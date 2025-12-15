AI in Pathology Market Projected to Reach USD 2225.62 Million by 2033 Driven by Increased Computing Power and Cloud Scalability Globally – SNS Insider

Austin, Texas, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI in Pathology Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The AI in Pathology Market size was valued at USD 1,220.40 million in 2025 (estimated) and is projected to reach USD 2,225.62 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR Of 7.8% over the forecast period of 2026-2033. This robust growth reflects the rapid integration of artificial intelligence technologies into pathology workflows, enabling faster slide analysis, improved diagnostic accuracy, and enhanced clinical decision-making. The increasing digitization of pathology slides, combined with growing access to electronic health records, radiology images, and patient data, is reshaping the pathology landscape and improving overall patient outcomes. AI-powered image analytics allow pathologists to process higher volumes of samples in shorter timeframes, improving efficiency while reducing diagnostic variability.





Enhancements in computer Power and Cloud Infrastructure enable real-time analytics, AI, and scalable data processing Propel Market Growth Globally

The development and implementation of data-intensive applications across sectors have been completely transformed by developments in computing power and cloud infrastructure. Complex calculations and real-time analytics that were previously unfeasible are now possible thanks to high-performance processors, GPUs, and specialized AI accelerators. Cloud platforms enable businesses to manage enormous information effectively and economically by offering distributed processing, scalable storage, and easy access to global resources.

High Criticality of Data Quality and Standardization May Impede Growth Globally

For accurate, dependable, and useful insights across industries, data quality and standardization are essential. While standardization guarantees consistent formats, definitions, and structures that facilitate system interoperability, high-quality data is comprehensive, consistent, and error-free. By lowering bias, increasing predicting accuracy, and promoting smooth data integration, they collectively promote strong analytics, AI, and machine learning models.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Neural Network Type

Convolutional Neural Networks (CNNs) dominate AI pathology applications due to their superior performance in image recognition and tissue analysis. CNNs remain the fastest-growing segment due to their broad applicability in digital pathology and cancer detection.

By Product Type

Software solutions are witnessing the fastest growth, driven by AI algorithm adoption, image analysis platforms, and integration into laboratory workflows. Scanners and storage systems remain critical for digitization, while communication systems facilitate telepathology and remote diagnostics.

By Type

Human pathology is the fastest-growing segment, propelled by increasing prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases, regulatory approvals for AI tools, and growing adoption in hospitals and reference labs. Veterinary pathology is emerging but smaller in market size.

By End-User

Hospitals and reference laboratories represent the fastest-growing end-user segment, reflecting the urgent need for scalable, efficient, and accurate diagnostic solutions in clinical settings. Pharmaceutical companies and research institutes drive R&D-focused applications.

By Application

Disease diagnosis leads the market growth, supported by AI algorithms for cancer detection, biomarker analysis, and predictive pathology. Teleconsultation and drug discovery are also expanding rapidly, driven by remote diagnostics and AI-enabled research workflows.

Regional Insights:

North America remains the largest regional market for AI in Pathology, accounting for 40% of global market share in 2025. The region benefits from advanced healthcare infrastructure, widespread adoption of digital-health technologies, strong regulatory support, and high R&D investment.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing regional market. Growth is driven by rising healthcare expenditure, expanding diagnostic infrastructure, increasing disease burden, and shortages of trained pathologists.

Recent Developments:

In November 2024 , PathAI integrated AI solutions from Deep Bio, DoMore Diagnostics, Paige, and Visiopharm into its AISight IMS This integration enables pathology labs to access multiple AI algorithms within one platform, improving workflow efficiency and diagnostic accuracy.

, PathAI integrated AI solutions from Deep Bio, DoMore Diagnostics, Paige, and Visiopharm into its AISight IMS This integration enables pathology labs to access multiple AI algorithms within one platform, improving workflow efficiency and diagnostic accuracy. In July 2025, Proscia, reported 400% growth in daily cases on its Concentriq platform, diagnosing 32,000 patients per day and expanding global AI pathology adoption.The company launched five AI application suites, 24/7 support, and completed integrations with 100+ LIS systems to streamline lab workflows and enhance diagnostic efficiency.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

TECHNOLOGY & ALGORITHM ADOPTION RATE – helps you uncover the pace at which deep learning, computer vision, NLP, and automated tissue-detection models are being integrated into digital pathology workflows and where innovation gaps exist.

– helps you uncover the pace at which deep learning, computer vision, NLP, and automated tissue-detection models are being integrated into digital pathology workflows and where innovation gaps exist. CLINICAL PERFORMANCE & DIAGNOSTIC ACCURACY INDEX – helps you compare AI-driven diagnostic precision, sensitivity/specificity improvements, slide-reading time reduction, and validation outcomes across pilot and multicenter clinical studies.

– helps you compare AI-driven diagnostic precision, sensitivity/specificity improvements, slide-reading time reduction, and validation outcomes across pilot and multicenter clinical studies. WORKFLOW INTEGRATION & DEPLOYMENT READINESS METRICS – helps you assess how effectively AI tools integrate with digital pathology systems, LIS environments, cloud/on-premise platforms, and how they influence training time and daily workflow throughput.

– helps you assess how effectively AI tools integrate with digital pathology systems, LIS environments, cloud/on-premise platforms, and how they influence training time and daily workflow throughput. COST, ROI & PRICING STRUCTURE ANALYSIS – helps you understand average AI analysis cost, total cost of ownership, pricing variations by pathology segment, and ROI potential for labs shifting toward AI-enabled diagnostic automation.

– helps you understand average AI analysis cost, total cost of ownership, pricing variations by pathology segment, and ROI potential for labs shifting toward AI-enabled diagnostic automation. REGULATORY & DATA COMPLIANCE FRAMEWORK – helps you track FDA/CE approval rates, adherence to privacy laws (HIPAA, GDPR), clinical validation standards, and cybersecurity requirements shaping AI adoption in pathology.

– helps you track FDA/CE approval rates, adherence to privacy laws (HIPAA, GDPR), clinical validation standards, and cybersecurity requirements shaping AI adoption in pathology. AI MODEL TRAINING & DATA QUALITY BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate dataset size, diversity, model retraining frequency, explainability levels, and benchmark performance against public and proprietary pathology datasets.

