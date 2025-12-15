Superfortune launches AI-powered mobile app, targeting $392 billion metaphysics market beyond Web3

SINGAPORE, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superfortune , the web3 AI application incubated by Manta Network , has launched the first version of its mobile app , marking a strategic expansion beyond crypto-native users into the global consumer market. The app brings AI-powered metaphysics — including systems such as BaZi and Feng Shui — to a broader audience through personalized, data-driven readings and guidance.





The launch follows Superfortune’s early success within web3. The platform currently serves more than 20,000 daily active users and ranks as the top AI application on BNB Chain, signaling early product-market fit prior to its mobile expansion.

The move reflects Superfortune’s broader strategy to build consumer-facing applications that extend blockchain utility beyond financial use cases. While metaphysics-based services represent a multi-hundred-billion-dollar global market — particularly across East and Southeast Asia — the space has historically remained fragmented and offline. Superfortune aims to modernize this category by combining traditional metaphysical frameworks with scalable AI infrastructure.

The mobile app is powered by a proprietary, domain-specific AI system fine-tuned for metaphysics and personalized readings. By leveraging large language model configurations trained on structured metaphysical knowledge, the system delivers contextual guidance while maintaining consistency and cultural grounding at scale. The Manta Network team is expanding the AI model configuration to enable even more unique features for the mobile application.



The application will support several core use cases, including daily personal guidance and self-reflection, decision support for business and professional contexts — particularly in Asia — and access to real-world temples and practitioners for users seeking more personalized experiences.

“The Web3 industry has spent years building financial primitives, but real adoption comes from applications people actually use every day,” said Kenny Li, cofounder of Manta Network. “Superfortune shows how AI and blockchain can support consumer-facing experiences with real users, real engagement, and real revenue.”

The mobile launch complements Superfortune’s existing on-chain features, including its Qi Purification mechanism released in collaboration with Trust Wallet and Four.meme , which allows users to convert dormant or low-value digital assets into the platform’s native token. Together, these features position Superfortune as a hybrid Web2–Web3 application focused on utility, engagement, and long-term sustainability.

The Superfortune mobile app is available now on the Google Play Store with a future release soon on the iOS App Store. More information can be found at https://Superfortune.xyz .

About Superfortune

Superfortune is an AI-powered metaphysics platform that combines traditional Asian systems such as BaZi and Feng Shui with modern machine learning and blockchain infrastructure. Incubated by Manta Network, the platform serves more than 20,000 daily active users and ranks as the top AI application on BNB Chain.