Agoyu Wins 2025 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Top Tech Startup Award

DORADO, Puerto Rico, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agoyu , the AI-powered platform transforming the moving industry, today announced it has been named a recipient of the 2025 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Top Tech Startup Award . The award highlights Agoyu’s work in simplifying moving logistics and bringing transparency to the relocation process.

Traditional moving estimates are time-consuming, error-prone and often require in-person surveys. Agoyu solves this with its patented AI, which accurately calculates the weight and volume of items, resulting in instantly generated, precise quotes from verified movers within three minutes. This eliminates the guesswork and delays associated with the traditional method of in-home estimates.

Helping to drive down costs further is the platform’s 'bid-to-market' marketplace. Agoyu users can put their moves up for bid, which enables movers to compete for jobs in real-time. With transparent pricing, detailed mover profiles and verified reviews, Agoyu gives users the confidence needed to make informed decisions on which mover is best for them, while also seeing significant savings and improved efficiency.

“After 25 years in the relocation and moving industry, I saw firsthand that inaccurate cost estimates were a major pain point for both customers and movers,” said Bill Mulholland, Founder and CEO. “This insight drove me to create Agoyu, an AI-powered platform that brings transparency, real-time pricing and fair competition to the moving industry. At the end of the day, Agoyu is a consumer protection product. We’re proud to have solved this longstanding challenge and are honored to be recognized as a Supply & Demand Chain Executive Top Tech Startup.”

This recognition also underscores Agoyu’s rapid growth. Originally launched to the employee relocation industry, Agoyu expanded to the general public earlier this year. Since then, Agoyu has surpassed 2,000 bookings and achieved a 420% year-over-year revenue increase, demonstrating strong demand for a smarter, more transparent moving experience.

To learn more about Agoyu, visit agoyu.com or download the Agoyu Moving app for free from the App Store or Google Play . To view the full list of 2025 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Top Tech Startup recipients, visit https://foodl.me/phrqiv5r .

About Agoyu

Agoyu is a patent-pending platform that leverages AI to bring speed, accuracy and transparency to the moving industry. Agoyu allows consumers to instantly receive exact moving costs, compare vetted movers and use a secure bidding system to find the best price, all while protecting their information. Headquartered in Dorado, Puerto Rico, Agoyu serves customers globally and is committed to eliminating inefficiency and confusion in the moving process.

