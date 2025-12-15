Refer A Friend App: New App Pays People for Recommending Their Favorite Businesses to Others

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- People love recommending their favorite small businesses to friends and family; now, a new platform can turn those referrals into cash while allowing people to help their local plumber, electrician, hair stylist, dog walker and more.

Today marks the launch of the Refer A Friend App, a new app that amplifies and streamlines the most powerful form of marketing – word-of-mouth referrals – for small businesses.

Recommendations for trusted small businesses are happening every day, whether at the coffee shop or on social media community pages. Refer A Friend is a win-win for everyone. People turn referrals into cash. Friends and family easily connect with trusted service providers. Businesses receive new customers at a fraction of the lead cost and don’t owe anything until after they get paid!

Refer A Friend App founder, Ryan Zeleznak, has a background in business, real estate and sales. Whether prepping a property for sale or needing repairs in one of his ice cream shops, he struggled to find trusted plumbers, electricians or carpenters – until he had an established network. Seeing an untapped opportunity, he created a solution to help everyday people turn their networks into business assets, all while fueling their shared passion for supporting independent businesses.

"For any company, word-of-mouth advertising is invaluable, yet it's often difficult for entrepreneurs to tap into this resource effectively," Zeleznak said. "Our platform gives people the tools to create their own marketplace, invite service professionals and earn money for making those connections."

Anyone can use Refer A Friend, from stay-at-home parents to solo entrepreneurs or people looking for a side hustle. By using the “My Friends” tab, friends can connect and view each other’s referral marketplaces, giving users access to an even wider network of trusted professionals. By tapping into one another’s curated lists, people can expand their reach and share reliable service providers, unlocking greater earning potential.

How It Works:

Users join for free and create their personal referral marketplace.

Users invite trusted professionals they want to recommend to join their marketplace and accept leads, then share that list with their friends, neighbors and associates.

Users earn up to 10% commission when a professional completes a job from one of their referrals.

Professionals pay referral fees - up to 20% - after they complete a job and are paid.

There are 33 million small business owners in the U.S who often spend thousands of dollars on advertising and lead generation to secure clients, sometimes just breaking even. Refer A Friend does the work for companies even when they are off the clock. This technology can reduce marketing costs and provides a platform to easily generate new leads and track customer acquisition and retention.

“The platform is designed so people can leverage their personal networks and earn some extra cash,” said Christian Jewkes, partner and CMO. “Small businesses operate on thin margins, and advertising to attract new customers is costly. We built Refer a Friend to empower small businesses to leverage the most powerful, cost-effective tool at their disposal – word-of-mouth referrals.”

You will find a media kit with headshots, logo and bios linked here .

For more information about the Refer A Friend app, including how to get started, please visit: www.referafriendapp.net/.

About Refer A Friend:

The Refer A Friend app is a unique platform that empowers individuals to support small businesses by creating their own personal referral networks. The platform enables users to connect trusted service providers with their friends and family while earning rewards for successful referrals. By combining the power of word-of-mouth marketing with an easy-to-use digital platform, Refer A Friend is helping businesses and consumers alike thrive.