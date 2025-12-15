A Triple Recognition: First Gartner and IDC, and now Frost & Sullivan Name Apiiro an Industry Leader in ASPM and Agentic Application Security

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apiiro , the leading agentic application security platform, today announced it has been recognized by three of the world’s top analyst firms – Gartner , IDC , and Frost & Sullivan – for delivering the industry’s most advanced AI-Native AppSec platform. This triple recognition underscores Apiiro’s leadership in helping global enterprises manage and reduce the rapidly expanding risks across the SDLC introduced by modern AI-assistant, vibe-coding, and agentic-coding development tools.

“As enterprises adopt AI coding assistants at massive scale to accelerate software delivery, they are simultaneously introducing 10x more security risks,” said Idan Plotnik, co-founder and CEO of Apiiro. “This recognition from three leading analyst firms validates the unprecedented value our platform delivers. We remain deeply committed to continuous innovation and to empowering Fortune 500 organizations to design, develop, and deliver secure software faster in the AI era.”

Frost & Sullivan Ranks Apiiro as the No. 1 Most Innovative ASPM Vendor Worldwide

The Frost Radar™: Application Security Posture Management 2025 report evaluates leading companies in the ASPM market, highlighting organizations making breakthroughs in key areas such as innovation and growth. Apiiro is recognized as the leader on the Innovation index, reflecting the platform’s relentless focus on helping enterprises balance speed, security, and resilience in the AI era.









Apiiro has set the benchmark for deep code intelligence, software architectural graph visibility across all material changes, and AI-driven automation – powered by its patented Deep Code Analysis (DCA) technology.

Apiiro’s architecture-first approach provides seamless, precise, and continuous code-to-runtime visibility, giving organizations a unified and accurate view of their application posture and redefining what’s possible with modern ASPM platforms.

“Apiiro’s ability to assess risks at the design phase—before code is generated by an AI coding assistant—combined with AI BOM visibility and a unified, enterprise scale policy enforcement and risk engine, reinforces its leadership in the era of AI-driven software development,” said Vivien Pua, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. “As enterprises continue to adopt AI coding assistants—and therefore incur more risk—Apiiro’s ability to meet enterprise-grade scalability, compliance, and integration requirements positions the company for sustained growth in the global ASPM market.”

Gartner Ranks Apiiro No. 1 in ASPM in 2025 Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing (AST)

In its first appearance in a Magic Quadrant, Apiiro earned the highest product score for ASPM in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Application Security Testing (AST) , an evaluation of 16 application security testing vendors based on their Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. This accolade validates Apiiro’s Deep Code Analysis (DCA) technology with code-to-runtime mapping capabilities to help security leaders consolidate fragmented findings from SAST, SCA, DAST, Secrets, IaC, cloud tools, and more; underscoring its strength in helping AppSec teams unify risk, secure, and govern the software supply chain and AI-generated code at scale.

Apiiro Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for ASPM 2025

The IDC MarketScape for Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) 2025 Vendor Assessment evaluated 18 vendors in the worldwide ASPM market, providing a detailed assessment of each vendor’s strengths, challenges, and approach to managing and reducing application-layer risk across the full software development lifecycle (SDLC).

Positioned as a leader, Apiiro’s Agentic Application Security Platform , powered by the AutoFix Agent , serves as a force multiplier for AppSec and development teams, enabling them to design, develop, and deliver secure software faster in the AI era. By connecting directly to source code management and runtime environments, the platform generates a continuously updated software graph inventory of APIs, OSS, AI models, AI agents, MCP server, sensitive data, and more, allowing Fortune 500 enterprises to scale security at the speed of AI-assisted software development.

To learn more about preventing application risk at scale with Apiiro, click here .

Supporting Resources

Apiiro blog

Apiiro on LinkedIn

Apiiro on X





About Apiiro

Apiiro is the Agentic Application Security Platform, powered by the AutoFix Agent – force-multiplying application security and development teams to design, develop, and deliver secure software faster in the AI era. Fortune 500 companies including BlackRock, TIAA, USAA, Bloomberg, SoFi, and Shell rely on Apiiro’s patented Deep Code Analysis (DCA) technology to continuously discover, inventory, and visualize their software architecture graph from code to runtime. This enables automated assessment, detection, prioritization, remediation, and prevention of application risks at scale.

Media Contact:

Bianca Robles

Offleash PR for Apiiro

apiiro@offleashpr.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0d5b1e10-9ff1-4a2f-bb1c-62edfcc2a617

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/23407cf9-de5b-4f62-bad3-01b48c67ed2a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/35ea131f-fcba-429a-a74d-bed37b210eed