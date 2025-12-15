Kartoon Studios Announces Livingston Taylor as the Voice of Winnie the Pooh in Upcoming Animated Series “Hundred Acre Wood’s Winnie and Friends”





Taylor Will Perform Live Song From the Series at Insider ‘Table Read’ After Sneak Peak Animation Showing, December 16 at Chinese Theatre in Hollywood

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kartoon Studios (NYSE American: TOON), today announced that acclaimed musician, songwriter, performer, and educator, Livingston Taylor has been cast as the iconic voice of Winnie the Pooh in the Company’s upcoming animated franchise, Hundred Acre Wood’s Winnie and Friends, based on A.A. Milne’s iconic literary masterpiece.

The announcement marks a major creative milestone for what Kartoon Studios believes will be the Company’s most significant long-term property. “Hundred Acre Wood’s Winnie and Friends” is more than a series, we are building it as a franchise with long-term, multi-generational vision. From serialized short-form stories and major holiday specials to a global consumer products program and future live immersive experiences, we are structuring this as a 360-degree global brand designed to endure for decades,” said Andy Heyward CEO of Kartoon Studios.

Taylor, known for his warm, distinctive voice and celebrated musical career, brings a tone and spirit to Pooh that is both instantly familiar and uniquely his own. His voice carries the same iconic Taylor timbre that has connected with audiences for decades, while still offering a character and charm that is uniquely Livingston.

“Livingston Taylor doesn’t just voice Winnie the Pooh, he embodies him,” continued Heyward. “From the moment he stepped into the recording booth, and sang Danny Elfman’s main title song, he gave life to the warmth, sincerity, charm, and gentle wisdom that define Pooh at his very core. There is a kindness in Livingston’s voice, and a musical honesty, which feels as though it rises straight out of the Hundred Acre Wood itself. Winnie the Pooh is one of the most beloved characters in the world, and Livingston captures his heart and spirit in a way that is truly extraordinary and deeply moving.”

“When audiences hear Liv, they will not be thinking of an actor portraying Pooh, they will be hearing Winnie-the-Pooh himself,” said Executive Producer, Linda Woolverton.

Woolverton, known for her work as the writer of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, and Alice in Wonderland, continued, “Hundred Acre Wood’s Winnie and Friends is such a special property and we needed the perfect voice to bring these characters to life. Livingston’s voice and singing performance exceed anything I could have hoped for.”

Woolverton, the first female screenwriter whose work on a single film surpassed one billion dollars at the global box office added, “Livingston Taylor will be the Winnie-the-Pooh this generation has been waiting for!”

“As we prepare to introduce this reimagined franchise to the world, we are especially excited to offer our audience both of industry professionals, and kids at the Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, a live ‘table read’ with one of the original songs that will appear in every episode,” continued Heyward.

“To voice Winnie the Pooh is a privilege that touches me deeply,” commented Taylor. “Pooh has lived in the hearts of children and adults for generations, my own heart included. Stepping into his gentle, thoughtful world has been nothing short of joyful. Bringing that to life, through voice, music, and heart, will be a treasure I am honored to pass along to children everywhere.”

About Livingston Taylor

Livingston Taylor’s remarkable five-decade career began when he picked up a guitar at age 13, launching a life devoted to performance, songwriting, and teaching. Born in Boston and raised in North Carolina as part of the celebrated Taylor family, including siblings James, Alex, Kate, and Hugh, he recorded his first album at 19 and has since built a catalog of introspective originals and acclaimed interpretations that have earned him a dedicated global following.

His hits include “Carolina Day,” “I Will Be in Love with You,” and “I’ll Come Running,” along with fan favorites such as “I Can Dream of You” and “Boatman.” Equally at home in folk, pop, gospel, jazz, and orchestral settings, Taylor continues to tour nationally and internationally, known for his warmth, wit, and effortless connection with audiences.

For more than 30 years, Taylor has been a beloved professor at Berklee College of Music, where he created the renowned Stage Performance course and mentored artists such as John Mayer, Charlie Puth, and Molly Tuttle. His book Stage Performance remains a widely used guide for musicians seeking to elevate their craft.

His career has been recognized with honors including “Livingston Taylor Day” in both Boston and Massachusetts and documented in the award-winning film Livingston Taylor: Life is Good. In 2023, he recorded with the BBC Concert Orchestra at London’s Maida Vale Studios and is now bringing that orchestral work to concert halls across the United States.

Taylor’s musical depth, emotional resonance, and signature vocal warmth should make him an inspired choice to bring Winnie the Pooh to life for today’s audiences.

About Kartoon Studios

Kartoon Studios (NYSE AMERICAN: TOON) is a global leader in children’s and family entertainment, delivering premium content and high-value animated intellectual property to millions of viewers worldwide. The Company’s portfolio features globally recognized brands, as well as holding a controlling interest in Stan Lee Universe, and operates Mainframe Studios, one of North America’s largest animation producers, with more than 22,000 minutes of award-winning programming delivered.

Through its Toon Media Networks division including Kartoon Channel!, Ameba, Kartoon Channel Worldwide and Frederator, Kartoon Studios reaches audiences across linear television, AVOD, SVOD, FAST channels, and top streaming platforms. Kartoon Channel! is consistently rated the #1 kids’ streaming app on the Apple App Store. With a global distribution footprint in over 60 territories, and a robust content pipeline, Kartoon Studios is being positioned for sustained growth and long-term shareholder value.

For more information, visit www.kartoonstudios.com

