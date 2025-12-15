Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reports Continued Development Progress with Halborn Security Ahead of Q4 2025 V1

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , an Ethereum-based DeFi crypto project, has confirmed continued progress across its development roadmap as independent security reviews with Halborn Security remain ongoing ahead of the planned V1 launch in Q4 2025. The update reflects the project’s current focus on protocol readiness, security validation, and staged deployment rather than market activity.





Overview of the Mutuum Finance Protocol

Mutuum Finance is developing a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol designed to operate through smart contracts without custodians. The platform aims to allow users to supply assets, earn interest, and borrow against collateral in a structured and transparent environment.

The protocol is built around a dual lending framework. One part of the system focuses on pooled lending, where users deposit assets into shared liquidity pools. In return, suppliers receive interest-bearing receipt tokens known as mtTokens. These tokens increase in redeemable value as borrowers repay interest, allowing yield to accrue automatically over time.

The second part of the framework supports direct borrowing activity under predefined rules. Borrowers provide collateral and access liquidity based on Loan-to-Value parameters, interest rate models, and liquidation thresholds set by the protocol. This structure is intended to balance predictable returns for suppliers with controlled borrowing conditions.

mtTokens and Interest Accrual

mtTokens play a central role in the Mutuum Finance design. When assets are supplied to the protocol, mtTokens are issued as a representation of the user’s position in the pool. As interest is generated from borrowing activity, the value of mtTokens increases relative to the underlying asset.

This mechanism allows interest to compound without manual claiming and ties returns directly to protocol usage rather than token emissions. According to the project’s documentation, this approach is designed to keep accounting simple while aligning incentives between suppliers and borrowers.

Security Reviews with Halborn and CertiK

Security preparation remains a key focus as Mutuum Finance moves toward public testing. The team has confirmed that Halborn Security is reviewing the finalized lending and borrowing smart contracts under a formal audit process. The review is intended to assess contract logic, liquidation behavior, and edge-case scenarios before the protocol enters live testing.

In addition to the Halborn review, Mutuum Finance has completed an audit with CertiK, receiving a 90/100 Token Scan score. The project also maintains a $50K bug bounty program aimed at identifying potential code vulnerabilities prior to the V1 release.

These layered security measures are typical for lending-focused new crypto projects, where accurate liquidation logic and reliable pricing are essential for system stability.





Stablecoin and Layer-2 Plans

Beyond the core lending features, Mutuum Finance has outlined additional components planned for later roadmap stages. One of these is a protocol-native stablecoin. According to available information, the stablecoin is expected to be backed by interest generated within the protocol rather than external reserves or inflation mechanisms.

The roadmap also includes planned expansion to Layer-2 networks. Layer-2 deployment is intended to reduce transaction costs and improve execution speed, which can be relevant for lending protocols that involve frequent interactions such as deposits, repayments, and liquidations.

Oracle infrastructure is another element of the design. Mutuum Finance plans to rely on Chainlink price feeds, supported by fallback and aggregated sources. Accurate oracle data is required to ensure fair collateral valuation and timely liquidations, especially as borrowing volume increases.

Presale Structure and Participation

Mutuum Finance’s token distribution has progressed through a structured presale model that began in early 2025. The MUTM token launched at $0.01 and has advanced through multiple phases. The token is currently priced at $0.035 in Phase 6, reflecting a 250% increase from the initial phase.

The project reports approximately $19.30M raised and more than 18,400 holders to date. The total token supply is set at 4B MUTM, with 45.5%, or 1.82B tokens, allocated to the presale. According to the latest figures, 820M tokens have been sold so far.

Each presale phase has a fixed allocation and a predefined price increase. This structure is intended to provide transparency around distribution rather than dynamic pricing.

The presale also includes a 24-hour leaderboard system, where the top daily contributor receives $500 in MUTM. Card payment options are available, allowing participants to acquire tokens without using cryptocurrency exchanges.

Position Within the DeFi Market

Mutuum Finance has confirmed through official statements that the V1 protocol is scheduled to launch on the Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025. The V1 release is expected to introduce the Liquidity Pool, mtToken system, Debt Token, and Liquidator Bot. ETH and USDT are planned as the initial supported assets for lending, borrowing, and collateral.

The testnet launch represents the transition from development into public testing. During this stage, users will be able to interact with the protocol using test assets while the team monitors performance, security, and usability.

As a DeFi crypto focused on lending infrastructure, Mutuum Finance is entering a segment that includes several established protocols. The project’s emphasis on staged rollout, predefined token distribution, and multiple security reviews reflects a measured approach to deployment.

With development continuing under Roadmap Phase 2 and audits in progress, Mutuum Finance is positioning itself as a next crypto project centered on infrastructure rather than short-term trading activity. Future updates are expected to focus on audit outcomes, testnet readiness, and additional roadmap details as the V1 launch window approaches.

