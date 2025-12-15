Raymond James Investment Management Names Jeff Ringdahl as President

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raymond James Investment Management , a global asset management company with $118.5 billion in assets and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Raymond James, has named Jeff Ringdahl as President, effective January 5. In this role, Mr. Ringdahl will lead the growth strategy and direction of the business, overseeing key initiatives and expansion opportunities.





Mr. Ringdahl brings more than 25 years of experience and industry knowledge to the role, most recently serving as president and chief operating officer of registered investment advisor Summit Trail Advisors. Prior to that, he held CEO, president, and COO positions at the multi-boutique firm American Beacon Partners for more than 14 years, where he also served on the company’s Board of Directors.

“I am delighted to welcome Jeff as President of Raymond James Investment Management. His business philosophy, demonstrated leadership with a multi-boutique asset manager, and knowledge of the wealth and institutional markets provide us with great confidence in his ability to effectively lead Raymond James Investment Management’s next leg of growth,” said Scott Curtis, Chief Operating Officer at Raymond James. “Over the past few years, Raymond James Investment Management and its affiliates have expanded capabilities and added investment vehicles to address client needs, and Jeff will continue enhancing and expanding those capabilities while leading our next chapter.”

“Raymond James Investment Management is a firm with rich history, a highly regarded and respected culture, and well-positioned investment teams,” said Mr. Ringdahl. “I am passionate about leading investment management firms and distribution teams and look forward to the opportunity to build on Raymond James Investment Management’s successes and strong growth trajectory.”

Mr. Ringdahl holds a BA in Economics from Boston University and an MBA from the University of Notre Dame, and maintains FINRA Series 3, 7, 24, and 63 licenses.

About Raymond James Investment Management

Raymond James Investment Management is a global asset management company that combines the exceptional insight and agility of individual investment teams with the strength and stability of a full-service firm. Together with our boutique investment managers – Chartwell Investment Partners, ClariVest Asset Management, Cougar Global Investments, Eagle Asset Management, Reams Asset Management, and Scout Investments – we offer a range of investment strategies and asset classes through multiple vehicles. Our focus is on sustainable, risk-adjusted returns and alpha generation. We believe this lineup of institutional-class portfolio managers can help investors meet their long-term business and financial goals. Ultimately, our structure allows affiliated investment teams to focus on what they do best: managing portfolios.

