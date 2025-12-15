Backslash Security Wins 2025 InfoWorld Technology of the Year Award

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FoundryCo.'s InfoWorld has named Backslash Security to its 2025 Technology of the Year Awards list , recognizing the company as the winner in the AI and Machine Learning: Security category. Backslash earned this distinction for pioneering a comprehensive approach to securing the process, stack and code output of vibe coding and AI-native coding environments, giving enterprises the first solution that keeps pace with the explosive growth in AI adoption by developer teams.

The rise of AI assisted and AI native development has introduced entirely new security blind spots. AI coding agents, MCP servers, LLMs, and automated workflows now participate directly in software creation, generating both unprecedented efficiency and unprecedented risk. Organizations need guardrails that understand this new development ecosystem and can prevent issues as they emerge, rather than months later in testing. Backslash addresses this emerging issue by enabling security teams to see, govern, and secure the AI driven aspects of the full development lifecycle, so AI innovation doesn't come at the cost of security.

“Software development is being transformed by AI, and that transformation demands an equally innovative approach to security,” said Shahar Man, co-founder and CEO of Backslash Security. “As developers rely on AI to generate code at unprecedented speed, the industry can’t afford to defend this AI-driven ‘wild west’ with yesterday’s tools, or wait to test the code after it’s been written. At Backslash, we’ve flipped the paradigm by ensuring security stays one step ahead of emerging vulnerabilities, so teams can innovate with confidence.”

Backslash’s platform capabilities allow organizations to confidently adopt AI accelerated engineering while protecting both their applications and their software supply chain. This includes:

Hardening configurations across AI coding agents, IDEs, MCP servers, and LLM powered workflows.

Applying secure prompt rules that prevent insecure or risky AI generated actions before they occur.

Continuously evaluating risks introduced during AI assisted coding so vulnerabilities are caught the moment code is created.

Validating MCP servers in real time to ensure they operate securely.

“Artificial intelligence is reshaping products across the technology landscape, often in surprising ways,” said Executive Editor Doug Dineley, InfoWorld. “Our 2025 Technology of the Year Award winners are the products at the leading edge of innovation — the ones putting the power of AI to practical use for enterprises.”

This recognition from InfoWorld affirms Backslash Security’s forward-looking strategy and caps off a banner year for the company. Most recently, the company launched its Model Context Protocol (MCP) Security Solution to secure the use of MCP servers across modern software development environments.

To learn more about Backslash's 360° AI coding security platform, visit backslash.security .

About Backslash

Backslash is the vibe coding security company. Our platform is purpose-built to empower organizations to accelerate their use of AI-native software development and vibe coding – safely and securely. Backslash leverages the capabilities of modern IDEs and coding agents such as Cursor, Claude Code, Windsurf, Gemini and GitHub CoPilot to provide visibility, governance and protection across AI developer environments, vet and monitor the use of MCP (Model Context Protocol) servers, and ultimately ensure that AI-generated application code adheres to security best practices and compliance requirements, preemptively reducing vulnerabilities and exposures. For more information, visit https://backslash.security .

