Berger Montague PC Investigating Claims on Behalf of Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYE) Investors After Class Action Filing

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National plaintiffs’ law firm Berger Montague PC announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYE) (“Skye” or the “Company”) on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Skye securities during the period of November 4, 2024 through October 3, 2025 (the “Class Period”), inclusive.

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased Skye securities during the Class Period may, no later than January 16, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

Skye, headquartered in San Diego, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for obesity and metabolic diseases.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants misled investors as to the prospects of its lead candidate, nimacimab.

Investors allegedly learned the truth on October 6, 2025, when Skye published topline findings from its 26-week Phase 2a CBeyond trial of nimacimab, revealing that it failed to meet its primary weight-loss endpoint versus placebo. On this news, Skye’s stock fell $2.85 per share—approximately 60%—to close at $1.90 that same day.

If you are a Skye investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at aabramowitz@bergermontague.com or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at cadorni@bergermontague.com or (267)764-4865.

About Berger Montague

Berger Montague is one of the nation’s preeminent law firms focusing on complex civil litigation, class actions, and mass torts in federal and state courts throughout the United States. With more than $2.4 billion in 2025 post-trial judgments alone, the Firm is a leader in the fields of complex litigation, antitrust, consumer protection, defective products, environmental law, employment law, securities, and whistleblower cases, among many other practice areas. For over 55 years, Berger Montague has played leading roles in precedent-setting cases and has recovered over $50 billion for its clients and the classes they have represented. Berger Montague is headquartered in Philadelphia and has offices in Chicago; Malvern, PA; Minneapolis; San Diego; San Francisco; Toronto, Canada; Washington, D.C., and Wilmington, DE.

For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:

Andrew Abramowitz

Senior Counsel

Berger Montague

(215) 875-3015

aabramowitz@bergermontague.com

Caitlin Adorni

Director of Portfolio & Institutional Client Monitoring Services

Berger Montague

(267) 764-4865

cadorni@bergermontague.com