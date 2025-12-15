Sharpen Up 365 Helps Households and Chefs Maintain Sharp, Reliable Knives With Its Nationwide Mail-In Service

New York, NY , Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharpen Up 365, a New York–based professional knife sharpening service, is spotlighting the continued growth of its nationwide mail-in sharpening system as more home cooks and culinary professionals rely on convenient, dependable sharpening from a trusted provider. With steady demand and expanding customer use across the country, the company is emphasizing the craftsmanship and consistency that have made its long-standing service a popular choice in kitchens nationwide.

A Family-Built Service With Real Roots

What started with a single sharpening station has evolved into a full-scale operation serving customers across the country. The company’s mission is to make professional knife maintenance both accessible and reliable through their secure mail-in service, expert technique, quick turnaround times, and an easy-to-use ordering system. Sharpen Up 365 also offers a subscription option for customers who want effortless, year-round sharpening and upkeep.





A Simple, Secure Mail-In System Designed for Real Kitchens

The company’s system is designed around convenience and clarity. Customers receive a prepaid protective shipping kit, safely pack their knives, and send them directly to Sharpen Up 365’s workshop. Each order is logged, inspected individually, sharpened by trained technicians, and returned with insured and trackable shipping. The process is built for busy households, home chefs, and commercial kitchens alike.

Craftsmanship and Technique at the Center of Every Blade

Sharpen Up 365 sharpens every knife using a blend of precision tools and detailed hand-finishing. Each blade is assessed for geometry, sharpened to its ideal angle, and polished to preserve the knife’s long-term performance and integrity. “Our goal is simple: to make professional knife maintenance convenient without compromising quality,” said Eli Kretchmer, co-founder of Sharpen Up 365. “We treat every knife as if it’s our own, because we know how important a sharp edge is in every kitchen.” Professional Knife Repair That Preserves Real Value Sharpen Up 365 also provides knife repair for chipped, bent, or damaged blades, giving customers a full range of solutions for maintaining their most important kitchen tools. Each order is handled with meticulous care, from the packaging to the sharpening to the insured return shipping.

Customers Consistently Highlight the Ease and Care

“I was immediately impressed with their clear and responsive communication. They sent me a package to ship my knives, and the whole process was incredibly easy. All I had to do was place my knives in the secure, prepaid packaging and drop it in the mail. About a week later, my knives came back in perfectly flawless condition, sharp and pristine. I couldn’t be happier with the way they treated my expensive knives.” — L. Alan

About Sharpen Up 365

Sharpen Up 365 is a New York–based professional knife sharpening company specializing in mail-in knife sharpening, knife repair, and whetstone finishing. Founded by brothers Eli and Sam Kretchmer, the company serves home cooks, chefs, and culinary professionals across the United States with a customer-first approach to precision knife care. Learn more at www.sharpenup365.com.



