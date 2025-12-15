Global Aircraft Leasing Market Outlook 2025-2032 - Adoption of Predictive Maintenance Analytics Reshaping Lease Terms and Residual Value Forecasts

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Leasing Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global aircraft leasing market is undergoing significant transformation as airlines focus on balancing cost efficiency with network expansion, making leasing a critical enabler of operational flexibility and resilience. Strategic fleet management, evolving financing structures, and advancing technologies are reshaping how industry leaders approach asset portfolios and growth strategies.
Market Snapshot: Aircraft Leasing Market Dynamics
The aircraft leasing market grew from USD 87.97 billion in 2024 to USD 94.36 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.39%, reaching USD 155.61 billion by 2032. This upward trend is fueled by sustained passenger traffic, heightened sustainability mandates, and continual innovation in digital and financing frameworks across the sector. Lessors and airlines increasingly utilize advanced asset management, data-driven performance analytics, and collaborative risk-sharing models to drive operational gains and adapt to changing demand.
Scope & Segmentation
This report provides an in-depth analysis across key dimensions to equip decision-makers with holistic insights into the aircraft leasing landscape.
- Aircraft Type: Narrow body, wide body, regional jets, turboprops, and very large aircraft each support different route profiles and market strategies.
- Lease Structure: Finance leases, operating leases (including damp, dry, and wet leasing) are tailored to airline risk appetites and operational needs.
- End User: Cargo operators, charter airlines, government and military, and passenger airlines exhibit unique leasing requirements and growth drivers.
- Lease Duration: Long-term, medium-term, and short-term leases offer flexibility to match strategic and seasonal capacity needs.
- Lessor Type: Bank-owned, captive, and independent lessors combine financial capabilities and market access in distinct ways.
- Maintenance Coverage: Coverage levels range from comprehensive plans to airframe or engine-only, and options without maintenance support.
- Regional Coverage: Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru), Europe, Middle East & Africa (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Sweden, Poland, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, Israel, South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya), and Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan) are covered for comparative analysis.
Key Takeaways: Strategic Insights for Senior Decision-Makers
- Digital asset management and predictive analytics are enhancing lease lifecycle optimization, supporting reduced downtime and streamlined negotiations between lessors and lessees.
- Sustainability goals accelerate adoption of fuel-efficient models and stimulate new financing, such as green instruments and revenue-sharing lease structures.
- Post-pandemic demand patterns reveal divergent growth dynamics regionally, with some markets favoring wide bodies for long-haul and others focusing on regional jets and turboprops for point-to-point connectivity.
- Supply chain strategies and collaborative procurement models help airlines and lessors manage cost volatility, particularly relating to tariffs and maintenance-related expenses.
- Portfolio diversification and tailored lease structuring are pivotal for hedging market risks while addressing changing regulatory and ESG requirements.
Why This Report Matters
- Empowers strategic planning by aligning fleet and financing models with evolving demand and sustainability imperatives.
- Supports risk mitigation by providing detailed analysis of tariff impact, regional disparities, and regulatory trends.
- Equips decision-makers to identify actionable opportunities through comprehensive segmentation, technology assessment, and in-depth competitor benchmarking.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|197
|Forecast Period
|2025-2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$94.36 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$155.61 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Insights
- Growing adoption of sustainable aviation fuel clauses in aircraft leasing agreements
- Impact of digital asset management platforms on efficiency of global leasing operations
- Escalating demand for narrowbody freighter conversions transforming leasing portfolio strategies
- Shift toward hybrid financing models integrating operating leases with sale and leaseback structures
- Rising influence of airline sustainability targets on leasing contract negotiations and risk assessments
- Increasing investor interest in green bonds funding eco-conscious aircraft leasing portfolios
- Adoption of predictive maintenance analytics reshaping lease terms and residual value forecasts
- Growing market competition driving captive lessor expansion into regional turboprop segments
- Emergence of blockchain-based tracking systems enhancing transparency in aircraft lease lifecycle
- Surge in demand for passenger-to-freighter conversions among low-cost carriers leasing fleets
The companies profiled in this Aircraft Leasing market report include:
- AerCap Holdings N.V.
- Air Lease Corporation
- Aircastle Limited
- Altavair AirFinance
- Amentum Capital Ltd.
- Aviation Capital Group
- Avolon Holdings Limited
- Babcock & Brown Aircraft Management
- Bank of China Aviation
- BOC Aviation Limited
- Carlyle Aviation Partners
- Castlelake, L.P.
- CDB Aviation
- China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited
- Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd.
- Falko Regional Aircraft Limited
- Fly Leasing Limited
- GA Telesis, LLC
- General Electric Company
- Goshawk Aviation Limited
- ICBC Leasing
- Jackson Square Aviation
- Jetran International, Ltd.
- Macquarie AirFinance
- Nordic Aviation Capital DAC
- ORIX Aviation Systems Limited
- Sberbank Leasing JSC
- Sichuan Financial Leasing Co., Ltd.
