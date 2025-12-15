$44 Billion Commercial Dryer Market Forecast, 2032 - Intelligent Controls and Advanced Thermal Engineering Redefining Performance and Operating Cost Benchmarks in the Industry

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Dryer Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The commercial dryer market is responding to evolving industry demands with advancements in efficiency, connectivity, and sustainability. Senior decision-makers must keep pace with this landscape as operational pressures, regulatory changes, and customer expectations drive ongoing transformation.

Market Snapshot: Commercial Dryer Market Growth and Dynamics

The commercial dryer market grew from USD 27.51 billion in 2024 to USD 29.21 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach USD 43.98 billion by 2032, marking a CAGR of 6.03%. Demand is fuelled by sectors such as healthcare, hospitality, and laundromats prioritizing faster throughput, operational reliability, and energy savings. This sector's expansion is further reinforced by global investment in improved hygiene, digital integration for predictive maintenance, and an increased focus on sustainability.

Scope & Segmentation

Dryer Types: Condenser, Heat Pump, Vented

Condenser, Heat Pump, Vented Operation Types: Electric, Gas

Electric, Gas End Users: Healthcare, Hospitality, Laundromat

Healthcare, Hospitality, Laundromat Distribution Channels: Offline, Online, Company Website, E Commerce Platform

Offline, Online, Company Website, E Commerce Platform Regional Coverage: Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru), Europe, Middle East & Africa (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Sweden, Poland, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, Israel, South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan)

Core Technologies and Segment Relevance

Integration of heat pump and condenser innovations for lower energy use

Digital controls enabling remote monitoring and predictive diagnostics

Regional adaptation, with Western markets emphasizing sustainability and emerging markets focusing on affordability and uptime

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

Technological advancements like intelligent controls and advanced thermal engineering are redefining performance and operating cost benchmarks in the commercial dryer market.

Energy efficiency and compliance with evolving sustainability standards have become crucial purchase drivers for both institutional and independent operators.

Remote diagnostics and digital maintenance solutions are reducing unplanned downtime, supporting the demand for longer lifecycle equipment and peace of mind through service-level agreements.

Segment-specific needs-such as strict hygiene and cycle validation for healthcare, speed for hospitality, and durability for laundromats-are shaping both product portfolios and distribution strategies.

Value-added services, including financing, customized leasing, and bundled analytics, are emerging as differentiators for suppliers seeking to build stronger customer loyalty amid complex procurement landscapes.

Why This Report Matters

Enables clear understanding of the drivers behind investment in innovation and sustainability across commercial drying operations.

Delivers actionable recommendations to mitigate risks from regulatory or supply chain disruptions.

Helps organizations benchmark competitors' strategies, identify regional opportunities, and optimize procurement or partnership decisions in a fast-changing sector.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 195 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $29.21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $43.98 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6% Regions Covered Global

Market Insights



Adoption of advanced heat pump technology in commercial dryers to achieve up to 50% energy savings

Integration of IoT-enabled sensor networks in commercial laundry dryers for predictive maintenance and remote monitoring

Utilization of AI-driven drying algorithms in industrial dryers to optimize cycle times and reduce fabric damage

Incorporation of UV-C and ozone sanitization features in commercial dryers to meet heightened hygiene standards

Deployment of modular, space-saving dryer designs in urban commercial laundry facilities to maximize floor utilization

Development of cloud-based laundry management platforms integrating dryer performance analytics for operational efficiency

Expansion of green financing and leasing programs to accelerate adoption of low-carbon commercial dryer technologies

Implementation of water heat recovery systems in large-scale dryers to reduce overall water and energy consumption

The companies profiled in this Commercial Dryer market report include:

Alliance Laundry Systems LLC

Electrolux Professional AB

Miele & Cie. KG

Whirlpool Corporation

LG Electronics Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.

Dexter Laundry, Inc.

American Dryer Corporation

Girbau, S. Coop.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/26mwgl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment