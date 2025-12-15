EMV Cards Market Trends, Drivers, and Forecasts to 2030: Card Fraud, Regulatory Mandates, and Technological Advancements Driving the Industry at 6.5% CAGR

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EMV Cards - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for EMV Cards was valued at US$4.3 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$6.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the EMV card market is driven by several factors, including increasing concerns over card fraud, regulatory mandates, and technological advancements. The rising incidence of data breaches and fraudulent activities has heightened the demand for more secure payment methods, with EMV cards offering a proven solution. Regulatory bodies in various regions have implemented policies that require the adoption of EMV technology, accelerating its deployment among financial institutions and merchants.

Technological advancements, such as the development of contactless payment capabilities and enhanced card functionalities, have also spurred market growth. Consumer behavior plays a crucial role, with a growing preference for secure and convenient payment methods driving the demand for EMV cards. Additionally, the expansion of digital and e-commerce transactions has necessitated robust payment security, further promoting the adoption of EMV technology. These factors collectively underpin the rapid growth and widespread acceptance of EMV cards in the global payment landscape.



The report analyzes the EMV Cards market, presented in terms of market value. The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.

Segments: Technology (Contactless Cards, Contact-based Cards); Type (Debit Cards, Credit Cards).

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Contactless Cards segment, which is expected to reach US$3.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7.9%. The Contact-based Cards segment is also set to grow at 4.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Contactless Cards segment, which is expected to reach US$3.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 7.9%. The Contact-based Cards segment is also set to grow at 4.5% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $1.2 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.2% CAGR to reach $1.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Bango.net Limited, Centrum Technologii Mobilnych Mobiltek sp. z o.o, Digital Virgo, Evina SAS, IBU Digital ltd and more.

Coverage of players such as Bango.net Limited, Centrum Technologii Mobilnych Mobiltek sp. z o.o, Digital Virgo, Evina SAS, IBU Digital ltd and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 54 companies featured in this EMV Cards market report include:

Beijing Watchdata Co. Ltd.

dz Card (International) Ltd.

EMVCo, LLC

Fiserv, Inc.

Giesecke+Devrient GmbH

Goldpac Group

IDEMIA Group

Mastercard Inc.

M-Tech Innovations Ltd.

NCR Voyix Corporation

Perfect Plastic Printing Corp

Seshaasai Business Forms Pvt. Ltd.

Thales Group

Toppan Gravity

Versatile Card Technology Pvt. Ltd.

Wuhan Tianyu Information Industry Co., Ltd.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 285 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Global Economic Update

EMV Cards - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Secure Payment Solutions Drives Market Growth

Rising Incidence of Card Fraud Expands Market Opportunities

Technological Advancements in EMV Chip Technology Propel Market

Focus on Enhancing Transaction Security Strengthens Business Case

Growing Use in Contactless Payments Spurs Innovation

Emphasis on Cardholder Convenience Enhances Product Appeal

Expansion of E-Commerce and Online Transactions Sustains Demand

Integration with Digital Wallets and Mobile Payments Expands Addressable Market

Increasing Investment in Payment Security Infrastructure Drives Adoption

Focus on Compliance with EMV Standards Propels Market Growth

Rising Use in Banking and Financial Services Generates Demand

Focus on Cost-Effective and Scalable Card Solutions Enhances Market Position

