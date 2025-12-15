SBA Launches Deregulation Strike Force to Support President Trump’s Affordability Agenda

WASHINGTON, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) launched a new Deregulation Strike Force, dedicating a full team to the mission of identifying and eliminating excessive Biden-era regulations that have disproportionately increased costs for America’s small businesses and consumers. The strike force, led by the SBA’s Office of Advocacy, is working across all federal agencies to cut regulations that have needlessly driven up prices in key industries such as housing, healthcare, agriculture, and energy.

“Bidenomics brought historic new highs in inflation that crushed working families and small businesses, driven in part by the massive bureaucracy that heaped trillions in new federal regulations onto the backs of hardworking Americans,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. “Through our Deregulation Strike Force, SBA is leveraging its unique authority to deregulate across the federal government and cut senseless red tape that drove up costs for small businesses and consumers – especially in industries hit hardest by Bidenflation. Our efforts will add to President Trump's ongoing work to cut prices, from energy to food to housing, by delivering meaningful relief on Main Street."

According to the Committee to Unleash Prosperity, the Biden Administration imposed an estimated $6 trillion in cumulative regulatory costs on American families and small businesses. The new rules and reporting requirements amounted to an additional 356 hours of paperwork for every job creator in America and contributed substantially to inflation that reached 40-year highs in 2024.

SBA is the only cabinet-level agency authorized to review and fight regulations that burden small businesses – including those that are costly, duplicative, or which otherwise constrain the success of job creators. Empowered by the Small Business Regulatory Enforcement Fairness Act and the Regulatory Flexibility Act, SBA’s Office of Advocacy will lead the Deregulation Task Force by soliciting feedback from small businesses to identify the most burdensome regulations across key industries. Advocacy will further conduct a government-wide review of Biden-era regulations to cut costs for job creators and promote small business growth and formation.

Following four years of massive regulatory overreach, SBA’s Deregulation Strike Force will focus on cutting regulations for small businesses in the following industries:

Housing and construction

Healthcare and medical services

Agriculture and food production

Energy and utilities

Transportation and logistics

Other goods and services

The SBA has already helped to eliminate an estimated $98.9 billion in federal regulations since President Trump took office – including the FinCen Beneficial Ownership Rule, Biden-era energy efficiency regulations, and Green New Deal rules on diesel exhaust fluid. In total, the Trump Administration has eliminated 48 old regulations for every new regulation enacted for an estimated regulatory savings of nearly $200 billion.

