Global Biometric Payment Cards Market Intelligence Report 2025-2030 Featuring 25 Players Including BNP Paribas, IDEX Biometrics, Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Visa, Zwipe

The global market for Biometric Payment Cards was valued at US$289.6 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$5.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 64.3% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the Biometric Payment Cards market is driven by several factors including increasing concerns about payment security, the rise of contactless transactions, and advancements in biometric authentication technology. The growing consumer preference for frictionless and secure payment experiences is encouraging banks and financial institutions to invest in biometric solutions.

Additionally, the expansion of digital banking ecosystems and financial inclusion initiatives in emerging economies are contributing to the widespread adoption of biometric payment cards. The increasing adoption of near-field communication (NFC) and biometric-enabled point-of-sale (POS) terminals is further facilitating market growth. As regulatory bodies enforce stringent security standards for financial transactions, the demand for biometric payment cards is expected to rise, positioning them as a mainstream payment solution in the evolving digital economy.



The report analyzes the Biometric Payment Cards market, presented in terms of market value. The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.

Segments: Card Type (Biometric Credit Cards, Biometric Debit Cards); End-Use (Retail End-Use, Transportation End-Use, Hospitality End-Use, Healthcare End-Use, Government End-Use, Other End-Uses).

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Biometric Credit Cards segment, which is expected to reach US$4.0 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 66.4%. The Biometric Debit Cards segment is also set to grow at 60% CAGR over the analysis period.

Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Biometric Credit Cards segment, which is expected to reach US$4.0 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 66.4%. The Biometric Debit Cards segment is also set to grow at 60% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $76.1 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 60.7% CAGR to reach $807.6 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as ACM Global Laboratories, BioAgilytix Labs, LLC, Biomedica Medizinprodukte GmbH, Charles River Laboratories, Inc., Creative Biolabs and more.

Coverage of players such as ACM Global Laboratories, BioAgilytix Labs, LLC, Biomedica Medizinprodukte GmbH, Charles River Laboratories, Inc., Creative Biolabs and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 25 companies featured in this Biometric Payment Cards market report include:

BNP Paribas

CardLab Aps

Goldpac Group

IDEMIA

IDEX Biometrics ASA

Infineon Technologies AG

Linxens Holding

Mastercard International Incorporated

NXP Semiconductors NV

Precise Biometrics AB

Thales Group

Visa, Inc.

Zwipe AS

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 129 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $289.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 64.3% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Biometric Payment Cards - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Contactless and Touch-Free Transactions Drives Adoption of Biometric Payment Cards

Integration of Fingerprint Sensors in EMV Cards Throws the Spotlight on Multi-Layered Payment Security

OEM Focus on Seamless Authentication and User Experience Strengthens Business Case for Biometric Cards

Growing Incidence of Payment Fraud Spurs Demand for Biometric Verification in Card-Based Transactions

Expansion of Biometric Enrollment Infrastructure in Retail Banking Accelerates Card Issuance Scalability

Regulatory Emphasis on PSD2 and SCA Compliance Drives Shift Toward Biometric Authentication Mechanisms

Partnerships Between Card Issuers and Biometric OEMs Propel Commercial Launches Across Global Markets

OEM Investment in Low-Power, Flexible, and On-Card Storage Chips Enables Mass Adoption

Rising Preference for Personalized and Secure Contactless Payments Spurs Demand Among Premium Cardholders

Integration With NFC and Tokenization Frameworks Supports Contactless Biometric Payment Ecosystems

Growth in Fintech and Challenger Banks Expands Opportunities for Biometric Payment Innovation

Adoption of Biometric Cards in Social Security, Payroll, and Government Subsidy Distribution Expands Use Cases

Surge in Remote Banking and Fintech App Users Strengthens Need for Secure Physical Authentication Alternatives

OEM Collaborations With Retail and Transit Systems Enable Cross-Platform Biometric Card Acceptance

Development of Biometric Dual-Interface Cards Accelerates Market Readiness for Multi-Channel Authentication

Increased Emphasis on Privacy-by-Design and Data Protection Enhances Trust in Biometric Payment Cards

Expansion of Trial Deployments in Asia-Pacific and Europe Validates Market Readiness and Scalability

Integration With Loyalty Programs and Personal Finance Management Apps Boosts Consumer Engagement

Growing Consumer Comfort With Biometric Security in Smartphones Accelerates Acceptance in Card Payments

Advancements in Thin-Film and Organic Sensor Technology Propel Manufacturing Efficiency for Biometric Cards

