Apex Defi Labs Inc. Announces Strategic Executive Sales Leadership Expansion

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apex Defi Labs Inc., a leading innovator in blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, and digital asset solutions, today announced the appointment of four accomplished executives to its leadership team, effective January 1, 2025. The strategic hires will strengthen the company's sales leadership across its portfolio of brands, including CapSeriesX, DevRaise, Nova Era Labs, OmniHealthX and Pixentro.

The new executive team members bring extensive expertise in technology sales, cybersecurity, business development, and strategic growth across global markets:

Managing Director Appointments:

Dr. Sanjay Kamtekar joins as Managing Director with over 25 years of executive leadership in high-tech industries. Dr. Kamtekar holds an M.S. and Ph.D. in

Analytical Instrumentation from the University of Massachusetts, Lowell, and an MBA in Managerial Finance-Strategy from DePaul University. His distinguished career includes senior roles as Division Vice President at CAMECA (Ametek Group), VP-GM Sales at Moxtek Inc. (Nippon Group), and Director of Sales & Marketing at X-Ray Optical Systems (Danaher group). Most recently, he served as Chief Academic Officer at MIT World Peace University.

Nabil (Bill) Elshazly joins as Managing Director with over 12 years of proven success in Business Entrepreneurship, B2B high-ticket sales, and enterprise account management. Elshazly has bought and sold multiple businesses in the Home Improvement Sector, started businesses and consulted for national companies who do home improvements. As Founder & Sales Director of Bel Shaz Inc, he has negotiated M&A deals in multiple sectors. His expertise spans CRM optimization, virtual sales, and revenue operations across multiple platforms.

Makis Mavrokefalos joins as a Managing Director, bringing extensive experience from top-tier investment banks including Barclays Capital, Nomura International, and BNP Paribas. Makis holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and is a regulated investment advisor with Series 7 and Series 66 certifications. Most recently serving as Senior Vice President at Imperial Fund and previously as CEO and Managing Director at NBG Bank Malta, he has demonstrated expertise in asset management, fixed income derivatives, and institutional sales across U.S. and European markets.

Executive Managing Director Appointment:

Lalit Shinde joins as Executive Managing Director, bringing in over three decades of experience in AI, cybersecurity, Finance and technology sales leadership. Currently serving as VP of Security Solutions at Gruve, a global AI-Services Platform company, Shinde has demonstrated exceptional ability in scaling technology businesses globally. His background includes senior leadership positions at Sequretek Inc. and Seceon Inc., where he served as a CRO driving cybersecurity innovation and revenue. Prior to that he was part of several networking startups and eventually ended up in a leadership role at Juniper Networks, where he played a pivotal role in bringing new broadband edge platforms to market. Shinde's expertise encompasses comprehensive cybersecurity solutions, AI-driven threat detection, enterprise sales, and strategic/channel partnership development across financial services, healthcare, and enterprise technology sectors.

We are thrilled to welcome these exceptional leaders to our executive team, said Pramod Attarde, CEO of Apex Defi Labs Inc. Each brings unique strengths and proven track records that align perfectly with our mission to revolutionize AI education, blockchain innovation, and asset management. Their combined expertise in technology sales, cybersecurity, strategic partnerships, and business development will be instrumental as we scale our operations globally and expand our impact across CapSeriesX, DevRaise, Nova Era Labs, and OmniHealthX.

The appointments reflect Apex Defi Labs' commitment to building world-class leadership as the company accelerates growth across its portfolio brands. Nova Era Labs has recently expanded its AI education offerings to include specialized programs for healthcare professionals, financial advisors, lawyers, and content creators, while establishing strategic partnerships with institutions including Yashwantrao Chavan Open University in India. CapSeriesX is positioning itself to transform the asset management industry through innovative business models combining proprietary fund management with professional enablement services.

The convergence of AI, blockchain, and digital transformation creates unprecedented opportunities, added Attarde. With this strengthened leadership team, we are positioned to deliver comprehensive solutions that address critical market needs while maintaining our commitment to practical, hands-on education and innovative financial services.

About Apex Defi Labs Inc.

Apex Defi Labs Inc. is democratizing capital markets, healthcare, and education on blockchain solutions and artificial intelligence. Through its portfolio of brands—CapSeriesX (asset management), DevRaise (developer enablement), Nova Era Labs (AI education), and OmniHealthX (healthcare technology)—the company delivers comprehensive solutions spanning education, technology, and financial services. Apex Defi Labs is committed to democratizing access to cutting-edge technology and empowering professionals worldwide.

