Wilsonart® Honored with Three Industry Awards in 2025

TEMPLE, Texas, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilsonart, a world-leading innovator of engineered surfaces, continues to solidify its position as an industry leader by receiving three top industry awards in 2025. These prestigious accolades recognize Wilsonart’s commitment to reimagined designs while reinforcing the company’s dedication to sustainability.

“Wilsonart surfaces are crafted to help spaces look their best and work even harder, bringing together beauty, durability, and responsible design,” said Kate Grossman, vice president of marketing and design at Wilsonart. “Seeing our collections acknowledged by design leaders and industry professionals is a meaningful reflection of the care our teams put into every product.”

Awards received by Wilsonart in 2025 centered on design, product innovation and sustainability.

They included the following:

Architizer A+ Awards

The annual Architizer A+ Awards is the largest awards program dedicated to promoting and celebrating the year’s best architecture and spaces. Awards are distributed over a variety of categories highlighting designers that are necessary for bringing great buildings to life. Wilsonart Woodgrains® was selected as a finalist in the “Wall & Wall Coverings” category.

BUILDINGS Product Innovation Awards

Established in 2024, the BUILDINGS Product Innovation Awards (PIAs) recognize companies that are pushing the boundaries of product innovation for commercial buildings. Wilsonart Woodgrains® was selected as a winner.

Green GOOD DESIGN™ Sustainability Award

The Green GOOD DESIGN™ Sustainability Award honors products, services, ideas and concepts that are designed to create a more sustainable and healthier future. This program evaluates applicants from around the world. Wilsonart’s 2023 ESG report was selected as a winner.

“At Wilsonart we are focused on delivering your vision with surfaces you love, service you can count on, backed by people who care,” added Grossman. “Each of these award recognitions reinforces that our products, service and core values continue to resonate.”

About Wilsonart

Founded in 1956, Wilsonart is a world-leading engineered surfaces company driven by a mission to create surfaces people love, with service they can count on, delivered by people who care. Our company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, USA, with operations in the Americas and Europe. We manufacture and distribute High Pressure Laminate (HPL), Coordinated Thermally Fused Laminate (TFL) and Edgeband, Adhesives, Compact Laminate, Composite Countertops, Quartz, Solid Surface, Epoxy, Waterproof Wall Panels, and other decorative engineered surfaces for use in the office, education, healthcare, hospitality, retail, and residential markets. Operating under the Wilsonart®, Arborite®, Bushboard, Durcon®, KML, Laminart®, Mermaid™, Polyrey®, Ralph Wilson®, Resopal®, Shore®, Technistone®, Thinscape ® and Wetwall™ brands, we continuously redefine decorative surfaces through award-winning design, performance, service and sustainability. For more information, visit wilsonart.com.

