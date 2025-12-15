U.S. Navy Veteran and Attorney Michael M. Hoffman Elected to Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America Board of Directors

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA), the nation’s leading nonprofit organization representing post-9/11 veterans, today announced the election of Michael M. Hoffman, a U.S. Navy veteran and VA-accredited attorney, to its board of directors.

Based in Florida, Hoffman is a shareholder at Werner, Hoffman, Greig & Garcia (WHG), a nationally recognized law firm advocating for the rights of injured veterans across the United States. His appointment strengthens IAVA’s leadership team and supports its mission to empower, connect, and advocate for post-9/11 veterans.

Hoffman brings a rare combination of firsthand combat experience and extensive legal expertise to the board. A longtime member of IAVA, he has spent years working alongside the organization and on Capitol Hill to champion veterans’ rights and ensure access to essential benefits and resources.

“It’s an incredible honor to be elected to the Board of Directors for IAVA,” said Hoffman. “I first joined IAVA while serving in Afghanistan, and it’s been an organization that’s always meant a great deal to me. In my private practice and along with the IAVA, I’ve spent years advocating on Capitol Hill for veterans’ rights, so this appointment feels like a natural extension of that mission. I’m deeply proud to continue serving the veteran community through IAVA.”

Hoffman’s addition to the IAVA Board comes at a critical time for America’s post-9/11 veterans, as the community continues to face evolving challenges related to VA benefits, disability claims, and access to support services. His experience as both a combat veteran and a veterans’ rights attorney will help strengthen IAVA’s policy initiatives, expand its outreach, and reinforce its commitment to ensuring that all veterans receive the care and recognition they have earned.

About Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA)

IAVA is the premier advocacy and support organization for post-9/11 veterans, dedicated to improving the lives of those who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. Through education, advocacy, and community-building initiatives, IAVA works to empower veterans and ensure they have access to the benefits and opportunities they deserve. For more information, visit www.iava.org .

About Werner, Hoffman, Greig & Garcia

Werner, Hoffman, Greig & Garcia (WHG) is a nationally recognized law firm dedicated to protecting the rights of injured individuals, workers, and veterans across the United States. Headquartered in Florida, WHG brings together a team of experienced attorneys – many of whom are veterans themselves – who are passionate about advocating for fair compensation and justice. The firm specializes in personal injury, workers’ compensation, veterans’ disability, and social security disability law, offering compassionate, results-driven representation rooted in integrity and trust. For more information, visit www.wernerhoffman.com .

